ONE Championship might be the perfect destination for recently released former interim UFC title contender Kevin 'The Mowtown Phenom' Lee.

Lee is 1-4 in his last five UFC outings and is currently serving a 6-month suspension as he tested positive for the banned substance Adderall. A few days ago, the UFC brought down the hammer on 'The Mowtown Phenom' and released him from their roster.

A very disappointed Lee expressed his thoughts on the release with Ariel Helwani in an episode of The MMA Hour YouTube show. Despite the heartbreak of the sudden termination, the former college wrestling standout chose to look forwards with big plans for his fighting future:

"My only goal and objective right now is to show that they [UFC] just made one of the worst mistakes. You know I'll be a millionaire within the year. So that's pretty fun. I got three different offers yesterday. Right now, we are gonna do a little bit of negotiating. The thing is I am still serving a suspension. So I might just wait till the end of the suspension. Maybe, if I would have found [about the UFC release] a month ago, I'd already be signed with a promotion. But we will see."

Watch his full interview here:

Lee is just 29 years old and is arguably just reaching his fighting prime. Though his career has been in a rough state lately, it doesn't mean that the once-surging contender can't turn his career around. ONE Championship could open up a lot of opportunities for Lee that might not be available in other promotions. Today we list 5 reasons why ONE Championship is the perfect destination for Kevin Lee.

#5. ONE Championship offers interesting match-ups for Lee

Whether he chooses to fight at 155 pounds or 170 pounds, Lee will not run out of stylistic match ups in ONE Championship. If he wants to grapple and test his might on the ground, fighters like Yusup Saadulaev, Shinya Aoki, Christian Lee, and Garry Tonon can offer up worthy challenges.

If the former UFC fighter wants to kickbox his way into title contention, ONE Championship has a murderers' row of sluggers waiting for him. Fighters like Timofey Nastyukhin, Martin Nguyen, and Tang Kai will offer problems on the feet that Lee would enjoy solving.

