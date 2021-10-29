5 reasons to watch ONE: NextGen this Friday

Another blockbuster ONE Championship event goes down this Friday. ONE: NextGen is the promotion’s penultimate live event of 2021, and it promises exciting fights from start to finish.

Headlined by the historic ONE women’s atomweight world Grand Prix, ONE: NextGen will see two atomweight fighters make it through to the finals. There, they will fight for a shot at division queen Angela Lee’s belt.

Leading up to the main and co-main events, there are a handful of fighters to watch out for. Filipino striker Jeremy Miado is in action, squaring off against Chinese rival Miao Li Tao in a highly anticipated rematch of their November 2019 epic. Also, a pair of undefeated heavyweights throw down in what is expected to be a showcase of fistic fireworks.

If you’re looking for something to keep you busy on Friday, look no further. Here are five reasons to watch ONE: NextGen.

#5. More ONE kickboxing action

There's a lot of fun to be had in the opening bout of ONE: NextGen.

Earlier this year, Beybulat Isaev tallied his first-ever victory in ONE Super Series, ONE Championship's all-striking league. It came in spectacular fashion, via an early Knockout of the Year contender over Mihajlo Kecojevic at ONE: Unbreakable II.

At ONE: NextGen, Isaev will welcome Bogdan 'Bucharest Bad Boy' Stoica to ONE Super Series. The Romanian fighter will bring an explosive pedigree to the circle.

Stoica has won 54 fights in his career, including 38 by knockout, proof of his otherworldly power. Now at the pinnacle of his career, Stoica will look to score his 39th knockout victory and prove to the world that he truly belongs among the best. Stoica, who is Andrei Stoica’s brother (also with ONE), will be looking to leave a lasting impression.

Meanwhile, Isaev is already a proven commodity on the global stage, meaning another fantastic performance can be expected from the Russian stalwart.

From the opening to the final bell, fans can expect these two light heavyweights to throw some serious leather.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Utathya Ghosh