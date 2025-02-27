5 reasons to watch UFC Fight Night: Manel Kape vs. Asu Almabayev

This weekend sees the UFC back at the Las Vegas APEX. To say the event they're set to present is flying under the radar would be an understatement.

Ad

UFC Fight Night: Manel Kape vs. Asu Almabayev has seemingly less hype than any event in recent memory, but there are still some reasons to check it out.

Sure, it's lacking in name value and has a late-notice co-headliner, but this weekend could still produce some fun bouts.

Here are five reasons to watch UFC Fight Night: Manel Kape vs. Asu Almabayev.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

#5. Any UFC card can produce wild fights, as we've already seen in 2025

Ad

Trending

Under-the-radar UFC events like this weekend's one usually come sandwiched between two more high-profile cards.

That isn't really the case with this one. Next weekend's UFC 313 is a major pay-per-view, of course, but last weekend's Fight Night event wasn't all that stacked.

In fact, most observers felt that while last weekend's event in Seattle had a good headliner, it was basically top-heavy and filled with throwaway bouts.

Despite that, last weekend's preliminary card turned out to be a thriller, producing no fewer than seven highlight reel finishes.

Ad

This weekend's event is arguably even weaker on paper, particularly top-to-bottom. However, prelim fighters like Chepe Mariscal, Austen Lane, and Douglas Silva de Andrade have often produced crazy action before.

Both Dana White and matchmaker Mick Maynard have often told fans not to judge card before it happens, and that old adage could well ring true this weekend. Sure, the event could stink, but there's also the chance that it produces some great action, too.

Ad

#4. Hyder Amil vs. William Gomis pits two unbeatenUFC fighters against one another

Expand Tweet

Ad

One thing that has always set the UFC apart from boxing is the promotion's unwillingness to protect most fighters.

Sure, there's the odd exception to that rule like former bantamweight champ Sean O'Malley, but for the most part, Mick Maynard and Sean Shelby never worry about tossing a prospect to the wolves.

That can often mean we're treated to fights between high-level prospects that take fans by surprise.

This weekend's featherweight bout between Hyder Amil and William Gomis could well be one of those kind of fights.

Ad

Both men are unbeaten in the octagon, with Amil going 2-0 and Gomis 4-0 thus far. Combined, their record stands at 24-2.

Sure, neither man has beaten a properly seasoned contender yet, but based on what they have shown, both men have big potential. Who will win? It's very hard to say, as Gomis is perhaps more seasoned, while Amil packs more power into his strikes.

Either way, the winner will hope to move towards a crack at the top fifteen next time out, so this one should definitely be a fight worth watching.

Ad

#3. Esteban Ribovics will be hoping to crack the top 15 - and put on a war in the process

Expand Tweet

Ad

It's probably fair to say that Argentina hasn't produced many high-level UFC fighters over the years, with the only notable name from the country being Santiago Ponzinibbio.

Lightweight prospect Esteban Ribovics, though, will hope to change that this year. 'El Gringo' debuted in the octagon in 2023, but burst into the spotlight in 2024 thanks to two big wins.

One was his highlight reel head kick knockout of Terrance McKinney, and the other was a low-end 'Fight of the Year' candidate against Daniel Zellhuber.

Ad

This weekend, Ribovics will face his toughest test yet in the form of veteran Nasrat Haqparast. The German-Afghani fighter has been around since 2017, holds some big wins, and is currently riding a four-fight win streak, the best of his UFC career.

Given that the only two men to beat Haqparast since 2020 are King Green and Dan Hooker, both top 15 staples, a win for Ribovics here could propel him into the rankings.

Ad

Based on what we've seen from 'El Gringo', a win is definitely possible. If he can pull that off, then he could be on his way to eclipsing Ponzinibbio's achievements.

#2. Julian Marquez isn't a contender, but he basically guarantees a finish

Ad

This weekend's co-headliner was supposed to see TUF 32 winner Ryan Loder make his second UFC appearance, facing journeyman Cody Brundage.

Sure, it wasn't the biggest name value co-main event, but at least 'Man of Steel' has some future potential. Unfortunately, Loder was forced out a few weeks ago and replaced by Julian Marquez.

Unlike Loder, 'The Cuban Missile Crisis' is not a hot prospect, nor is he a title contender at 185 pounds. He's been around since 2017, and is currently riding a three-fight losing streak. If anything, he's probably fighting for his spot on the roster here.

Ad

However, one thing that Marquez does appear to guarantee is some kind of violent finish. Including his appearance on Dana White's Contender Series, he's fought in the octagon on eight occasions, and seven of those bouts have ended in highlight reel fashion.

When you consider that Brundage has also only been the distance twice in his own 10-fight octagon career, the chances of this one ending in some kind of violent way seem extremely high.

Ad

Will the winner move into title contention? Absolutely not, and if Marquez in particular loses, his UFC run could well be over. However, few fights this month feel more guaranteed to provide a highlight reel finish, making it a bout worth keeping an eye on.

#1. The winner of the headliner could fight for the UFC flyweight title next

Expand Tweet

Ad

When it comes to identifying the most dominant champion in the UFC right now, a good dark horse pick would be flyweight kingpin Alexandre Pantoja.

'The Cannibal' has already defended his title successfully on three occasions since claiming it in 2023, and given his overall win streak of seven fights, he's quickly running out of challengers.

That's why this weekend's main event, which pits No. 6-ranked flyweight Manel Kape against No. 8-ranked Asu Almabayev could be so pivotal.

Ad

Despite neither man currently being in the top five, the fact that Pantoja has already beaten most of the fighters above them means a big win could propel either into a title bout next time around.

Of the two, Kape is probably closer. 'Starboy' actually lost to Pantoja in 2021, but has now won five of his last six bouts, with three wins coming via KO or TKO. It's arguable, in fact, that he's the most explosive striker at 125 pounds.

Ad

However, Almabayev is unbeaten in the UFC at 4-0, and while he's less flashy than Kape, the native of Kazakhstan is a dangerous grappler who hasn't lost since 2017.

Would either of these fighters honestly be backed to beat Pantoja right now? Absolutely not, but the fact that they might be one big win away from a title fight against 'The Cannibal' makes this fight well worth watching.

It might not be the biggest from a star power perspective, but for the flyweight division in 2025, it could be truly pivotal.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.