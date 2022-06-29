5 most shocking UFC knockouts of 2022 so far

The UFC put on 21 events in the first half of 2022, of which 15 were regular weekly Fight Night shows and six were pay-per-views. Over the course of these fight cards, MMA fans witnessed some truly spectacular knockouts.

Striking in MMA seemingly reaches a new level with every passing year. The creativity and athleticism of fighters has continued to improve as the sport makes its mark on the global scene and jaw-dropping knockouts remain the best way for fighters to make a name for themselves.

Fighters can go from relative obscurity to stardom with one flashy finish, and post-fight performance bonuses further incentivize them to pursue fight-ending opportunitues.

In the first six months of 2022, there was no shortage of highlight reel finishes.

On that note, here are the five most shocking UFC knockouts of 2022 so far.

#5. Tai Tuivasa def. Derrick Lewis – UFC 271

At UFC 271, two fan-favorites locked horns in a heavyweight clash as UFC veteran Derrick Lewis, who was ranked No.3 going into the fight, took on Australia's Tai Tuivasa, who sat just outside the top 10.

Both heavyweights are known for their devastating knockout power and ability to put their opponents to sleep. As such, their bout expectedly produced fireworks.

Derrick Lewis clearly won the first round, landing some powerful strikes on Tai Tuivasa that would've put most fighters away. Surprisingly, Lewis even showed off some wrestling skills and took Tuivasa down with an exquisite outside-trip.

As soon as the second round started, the heavyweight duo began exchanging heavy shots. Every time Lewis connected with a punch, 'Bam Bam' returned the favor. 90 seconds into the round, they found themselves in a phone-booth brawl and it seemed only a matter of time before someone got knocked out.

Tuivasa's relentless pressure forced Lewis into the fence. With 'The Black Beast's back against the cage, 'Bam Bam' lunged in with a thunderous elbow, which was the final strike of the fight.

#4. Jamahal Hill def. Johnny Walker – UFC Vegas 48

Ranked 205-pound contenders Jamahal Hill and Johnny Walker squared off in the headliner of UFC Vegas 48 at the Apex facility in Las Vegas. Walker was looking to return to winning ways following his loss to Thiago Santos, while Hill came into the fight eyeing a spot in the top ten of the light heavyweight rankings.

Both light heavyweights' penchant for highlight-reel finishes guaranteed that their bout would deliver the goods.

In the opening minute of the fight, Jamahal Hill took control of the center of the cage, forcing Johnny Walker to backpedal. Walker was evading most of Hill's offense in the early going and even landed a few decent combinations of his own.

Hill then switched his stance and landed a perfectly-timed overhand right, sending Walker crumbling to the canvas. 'Sweet Dreams' landed a few follow-up strikes before the referee called a halt to the action.

With his knockout victory over Johnny Walker, Jamahal Hill advanced his professional record to 10-1 and broke into the top 10 of the light heavyweight division.

The American's jaw-dropping finish served as a real statement of intent, allowing him to further solidify his standing as one of the most intriguing contenders at 205 pounds.

#3. Zhang Weili def. Joanna Jędrzejczyk – UFC 275

Back in February 2020, in the final UFC event in front of a sold-out crowd before the subsequent government imposed lockdowns brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic, Zhang Weili and Joanna Jędrzejczyk delivered one of the greatest fights ever.

Weili came away with a narrow decision victory on the night and after the fight, the strawweight duo went their separate ways. 'Magnum' would go on to lose her next two bouts with Rose Namajunas, while Jędrzejczyk opted to remain on the sidelines.

At UFC 275, the Polish icon made her much awaited return to the octagon, running it back with Weili in a high stakes clash in Singapore. Adding to the drama, UFC president Dana White revealed before the fight that the victor would fight for the title in their next outing.

Zhang Weili proved to be the more well-rounded fighter in the rematch, dominating Joanna Jędrzejczyk with her improved wrestling in the first round. In the next round, Jędrzejczyk turned up the pace and started chasing Weili around the octagon, which turned out to be an unwise move.

Almost halfway through the second frame, she got drawn into the pocket by Weili, who whipped a sizzling spinning backfist as she turned away. Jędrzejczyk, upon absorbing the strike, fell face-first into the canvas.

#2. Molly McCann def. Luana Carolina – UFC London

Before signing with the UFC, Molly McCann had four knockout wins on her professional MMA record. Upon joining the world's premier MMA promotion, the Liverpool native struggled to put away her opponents and largely relied on her volume striking to win fights.

All of her victories inside the famed octagon prior to March 2022 came via decision and that streak was broken at UFC London, where she took on Luana Carolina.

McCann started the fight as she always does, overwhelming Carolina with persistent forward pressure throughout the first round. She seemingly slowed down in the second, but finished the round with a resounding takedown.

In the final frame, Carolina engaged in a clinch with McCann, using her taller frame to hold down the Liverpudlian. 'Meatball' gained some separation and unleashed a picture-perfect spinning elbow, putting Carolina to sleep and sending the raucous English crowd in attendance into a frenzy.

#1. Michael Chandler def. Tony Ferguson – UFC 274

At UFC 274, Michael Chandler took on Tony Ferguson in a highly anticipated lightweight bout, with both fighters looking to snap their losing skids and return to the win column.

Ferguson, in particular, was in desperate need of a victory, with his last win coming back in 2019 against Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone.

Unfortunately for 'El Cucuy', he suffered the worst loss of his career, coming out on the wrong end of a sure-shot 'Knockout of the Year' contender.

Ferguson performed admirably in the opening round as he knocked down Chandler with a left hook and even sliced open a cut under the former Bellator champion's eye.

However, just 17 seconds into the second frame, Ferguson found himself backpedalling as Chandler came forward and, out of nowhere, unleashed a front-kick. 'El Cucuy' faceplanted into the mat after getting caught flush under the chin, while his counterpart celebrated emphatically.

At the post-fight presser, UFC president Dana White hailed Chandler's knockout as "the most vicious" one he'd ever seen.

