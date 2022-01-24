The UFC’s first pay-per-view event of 2022 is officially in the books and it sure delivered. Both the prelims and main card were filled with exciting bouts that’ll definitely make for an interesting meeting for the matchmakers.

The event was headlined by the heavyweight championship unification bout between reigning champion Francis ‘The Predator’ Ngannou and interim-champion Ciryl ‘Bon Gamin’ Gane. Ngannou retained his championship and, at the same time, could be entering free agency.

In the co-main event, Deiveson Figueiredo regained the flyweight championship by defeating Brandon Moreno in their trilogy bout. The event also saw many fighters take advantage of the opportunity and make a name for themselves.

Said Nurmagomedov and Vanessa Demopoulos earned Performance of the Night bonuses for their impressive wins. Nurmagomedov, no relation to Khabib, made quick work of Cody Stamann by submitting him with a guillotine in 40-seconds. Demopoulos on the other hand, capped off a successful debut by submitting Silvana Gomez Juarez with an armbar in the first-round. This list will look at 5 takeaways from UFC 270.

#5. Former two-division UFC champion Henry Cejudo now a successful coach

Since relinquishing the UFC bantamweight championship and seemingly retiring from the sport, Henry Cejudo has kept himself relevant. ‘Triple C’ has since transitioned into a coaching role and has had a positive effect on the fighters he’s working with. Like his friend Khabib Nurmagomedov, he has passed on his knowledge to other fighters.

Some of the names Cejudo has been working closely with include Weili Zhang, Jon Jones, and Deiveson Figueiredo. His work with Figueiredo paid off as he regained the flyweight championship by defeating Moreno by unanimous decision.

Cejudo was able to help Figueiredo make adjustments and correct the mistakes he made against Moreno in the rematch last year. It can be said that ‘Triple C’ being successful in a coaching role could help improve his own fighter IQ. It will also be interesting to see when 'Triple C' will return to the octagon.

Edited by Saiyed Adeem Karim