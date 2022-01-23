Logan Paul has predicted that Francis Ngannou will defeat Ciryl Gane via KO in their all-important UFC heavyweight title unification fight at UFC 270.

Taking to Twitter, ‘The Maverick’ seemingly referenced Francis Ngannou’s iconic uppercut KO win over Alistair Overeem at UFC 218 in December 2017.

Alluding to 'The Predator's' terrifying KO power, Paul tweeted:

“I got Francis Ngannou winning by KO tonight because I’ve seen him nearly uppercut a man’s head off. BOOSTED +200 on the #BarstoolSportsbook”

I got Francis Ngannou winning by KO tonight because I've seen him nearly uppercut a man's head off. BOOSTED +200 on the #BarstoolSportsbook

Logan Paul himself is no stranger to combat sports competition. The 26-year-old YouTube megastar has competed in white-collar, exhibition and professional boxing bouts over the past few years. Paul’s most recent combat sports contest was an exhibition boxing match against the legendary Floyd Mayweather Jr.

Their eight round exhibition boxing bout transpired in June 2021 and Logan Paul held his own against ‘Money’. Paul went the distance with Mayweather in the fight. No winner was announced at the end of the bout, but the social media influencer was credited by many for putting on a valiant performance against one of the greatest pugilists of all time.

In the aftermath of his fight against Floyd Mayweather, Logan Paul has been linked to potential boxing matches against MMA legend Anderson Silva and boxing icon Mike Tyson.

However, Paul’s next opponent and exact comeback date have yet to be officially confirmed.

Who had Logan Paul going 8 rounds against Floyd Mayweather?

Francis Ngannou believes he could KO Ciryl Gane within two rounds at UFC 270

In an interview with TMZ Sports, Ngannou weighed in with his take on how his upcoming fight against 'Bon Gamin' could play out. ‘The Predator’ opined that Gane isn’t as tough as his previous opponent, former UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic.

Additionally, the Cameroon native noted that he’ll likely KO Gane within a couple of rounds in their highly-anticipated unification bout.

Ngannou said:

"I will not be searching for the knockout but I don't see how we will end this fight without me knocking him out, maybe under two rounds. Because he's not as tough as Stipe. I know the guy pretty good, you know. He can't eat as much pressure as Stipe. So as soon as we get like to a close exchange, I don't think there will be any chance to get out of there."

As of this writing, we’re just hours away from UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou’s fight against interim UFC heavyweight titleholder Ciryl Gane at UFC 270.

The winner of the matchup will emerge as the undisputed UFC heavyweight champion and is likely to defend the title against MMA legend Jon Jones later this year.

