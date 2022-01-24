Daniel Cormier addresses Francis Ngannou’s contract situation after UFC 270 win over Ciryl Gane

Daniel Cormier has chimed in with his take on Francis Ngannou’s contract negotiation issues with the UFC. 'DC' asserted that he’d like to see the best heavyweight in the world, Ngannou, in the world’s premier MMA organization, the UFC.

UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou defeated interim UFC heavyweight titleholder Ciryl Gane in their all-important title unifier at UFC 270. The Cameroonian earned the distinction of being the first fighter to defeat the previously unbeaten Gane. ‘The Predator’ walked away as the undisputed UFC heavyweight champion.

The Gane bout was Ngannou’s last fight on his current UFC contract. Leading up to UFC 270, Ngannou emphasized that he won’t re-sign with the UFC without a pay raise.

Ngannou insinuated that even if he retained the title at UFC 270, the champion’s clause in his UFC contract won’t prevent him from leaving the promotion this December. Apparently, his contract is nearing the end of its five-year duration (December 2017-December 2022).

Additionally, Ngannou suggested that he’s interested in signing with the UFC, provided that his new deal pays better and allows him to compete in the sport of boxing as well.

On that note, following Ngannou’s UFC 270 win, Daniel Cormier discussed the heavyweight kingpin’s UFC contract status.

Speaking to ESPN’s Ashley Brewer, 'DC' stated:

“You know, tonight was the last fight on his contract. But there is a champion’s clause in the UFC’s contract. So, you gotta imagine that there’s going to be time for them to try to work through this situation with Francis Ngannou. Look, you want the baddest heavyweight on the planet in the UFC, in the premier organization – So, all I can do is hope that they come to terms.”

Watch Daniel Cormier address the Ngannou-UFC contract situation below:

Meanwhile, during the UFC 270 post-fight press conference, Ngannou claimed that he feels he hasn’t been treated well by the UFC.

Marc Raimondi @marc_raimondi Ngannou on his UFC contract: I don’t feel like I’m a free man. I don’t feel like I’ve been treated good. It’s unfortunate I have to be in this position in order to say that. #UFC270 Ngannou on his UFC contract: I don’t feel like I’m a free man. I don’t feel like I’ve been treated good. It’s unfortunate I have to be in this position in order to say that. #UFC270

Francis Ngannou hints at a potential boxing match against Tyson Fury

The consensus in the MMA community is that the UFC’s champion’s clause could keep Ngannou with the promotion until December 2022. However, Ngannou’s knee injury issues might prevent him from partaking in any form of combat sports competition for several months.

Nevertheless, that hasn’t stopped WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury from challenging ‘The Predator’ to a fight. ‘The Gypsy King’ took to Twitter after UFC 270 and seemingly encouraging Ngannou to face him in the boxing ring.

TYSON FURY @Tyson_Fury Congratulations @francis_ngannou but if you want to make some real money come see the GK Congratulations @francis_ngannou but if you want to make some real money come see the GK 💰

Ngannou, on his part, responded with what appeared to be a fan-made poster of a possible fight between himself and Fury.

Fans can expect additional details regarding Ngannou’s combat sports future to unravel in the days to come.

Edited by Josh Evanoff