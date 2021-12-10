5 times Amanda Nunes looked vulnerable inside the octagon

Amanda Nunes is considered by most to be the greatest women's mixed martial artist of all time. She is the current reigning world champion in both the UFC women's bantamweight and featherweight divisions.

Nunes has successfully defended her featherweight belt twice and her bantamweight belt five times. She aims to make that latter defense number six at UFC 269 when she faces No. 3-ranked Julianna Peña.

Nunes is a heavy favorite in that bout as she has rarely struggled in her UFC career. 'The Lioness' is on a 12-fight win streak and regularly overwhelms her opponents while taking little to no damage.

Very occasionally, however, fighters find a measure of success against the dominant champion. Here are five times opponents found a chink in the armor of Amanda Nunes during her UFC career:

#5. UFC 224 - Amanda Nunes vs. Raquel Pennington

Nunes defeated Pennington in 2018 via TKO

It speaks to Amanda Nunes' dominance that a fight she won via knockout still ends up making this list. Nunes fought Raquel Pennington at UFC 224 in the third defense of her bantamweight championship.

While the fight was one-sided, the second round contained moments of Pennington success. After being on the back foot, 'Rocky' tossed the champion to the floor and landed a number of strikes in side control.

Nunes was able to get to her feet and most felt this vulnerable sequence was only a blip in a round she won. The rest of the fight saw Nunes dominate proceedings and stop the fight via elbows and punches in the final frame.

