5 times Conor McGregor proved to be the cockiest fighter ever

Conor McGregor is a quintessential brat. Ever since he made his UFC debut back in 2013, he has gone out of his way to hurl insults. Whether it's disrespect towards an opponent, a community, or an entire nation, the Irishman has never backed down.

'The Notorious' is arguably one of the greatest MMA fighters ever. But Conor McGregor has left no stone unturned in proving himself to be the cockiest fighter in the history of combat sport. In this regard, he could even give the greats like Muhammad Ali and Mike Tyson a run for their money

Here are five instances when Conor McGregor proved to be the cockiest fighter ever:

#5 Conor McGregor considered himself better than Jesus

Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor is a professed Christian. Nevertheless, he has talked about Jesus Christ quite a few times, as if he were a fighter at the Irishman's gym. The former UFC double champion has talked about taking on Christ in the octagon and has also spoken of himself as practically a god.

During an interview with TMZ, 'Notorious' was presented with a somewhat quirky question. Instead of avoiding the controversial question of whether Christ could beat him in the octagon, he chose to give an even more scandalous answer. Conor McGregor replied:

"Me versus Jesus in the octagon? I tell you what, there's not a man alive that can beat me.. But Jesus ain't alive so I don't f***ing know, maybe he can come back from the dead, I don't know. I'd still whoop his ass."

Also Read: Conor McGregor threatens Dustin Poirier in latest series of deleted tweets after UFC 264.

"Me and Jesus are cool."



—Conor McGregor in response to Rafael Dos Anjos saying he has no respect for Jesus: https://t.co/uTR9cHO1dl — ESPN (@espn) January 21, 2016

His TMZ interview was perhaps prompted by an earlier mention of Christ, for which even Rafael dos Anjos had called out Conor McGregor ahead of UFC 197. At the pre-fight conference, 'Notorious' implied that he was a god, saying:

"Me and Jesus are cool. I'm cool with all the gods. Gods recognize gods."

Also Read: Conor McGregor finally breaks silence after Dustin Poirier loss at UFC 264.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Bhargav