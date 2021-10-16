5 times Jake Paul proved that he has the best interests of fighters at heart

Jake Paul is perhaps the only outsider who's managed to make waves in the pugilistic circle after Conor McGregor. Capitalizing on the rising tide of hype around the culture of crossover fights, Jake Paul made his way into the combat sports circle as one of the biggest attractions.

What's more, over the course of his fledgling boxing career, Paul has managed to accrue a series of wins and an undefeated record. Jake Paul waddled onto the boxing scene with an amateur fight against a former YouTuber in Deji on the same card as Logan Paul and KSI.

He subsequently went on to schedule a fight and record a win against social media influencer AnEsonGib, marking his debut on the professional boxing stage. He took the win by way of knockout.

He subsequently enjoyed two KO wins on the trot against former NBA star Nate Robinson and former MMA champion Ben Askren. He most recently butt heads with Tyron Woodley after a lengthy period of significant animosity and drama.

"T-Wood," in the wake of his loss, was looking to run it right back with Jake Paul. What's more, he had seemingly met the condition of bagging a rematch with Jake Paul by getting a tattoo of Paul's name done.

However, his hopes of going toe-to-toe with the YouTuber-turned-boxer were quickly dashed after he agreed to a fight against Tommy Fury. At least for the near future, that is.

Much in line with his zany personality, Jake Paul has managed to convince Tommy Fury to agree to a fight with him that could see the Love Island star change his name.

While purists of the sport flame Paul for his reluctance to take the sport seriously, he has done a lot for the sport of boxing as a whole, whether one likes it or not. In this article, we take a look at all the times Jake Paul has had the best interests of his fellow fighters at heart.

#5 Jake Paul has consistently lobbied for better pay for fighters

Ever since he found himself in a position of power on the combat sports circuit, Jake Paul has used his influence wisely. Jake Paul has consistently butt heads with the big dogs of the combat sports community, calling for a significant rise in pay for fighters.

UFC President Dana White, for instance, has repeatedly found himself on the receiving end of flak from 'The Problem Child'. The youngster has frequently made bold statements on social media, taking shots at the UFC's payment structure.

Paul's reach on social media has propelled him to the forefront of the charge against the pay issue in the circuit. His actions have spoken louder than his words after it was revealed that he has offered fighters fighting on his card more money than they have ever earned over the course of their careers, lengthy or otherwise.

