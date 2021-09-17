5 times Jake Paul proved that he's a good human being

Jake Paul has become one of the most talked-about celebrities of late. He is often hated for various reasons. A major cause has been the controversies the internet star has been part of.

He was arrested, fired from a Disney show and caused stirs in society. However, the pro boxer has also given several reasons for people to accept him, and uncommonly, even love him. Jake Paul might be 'The Problem Child,' but he is also a charitable person who seems kind at the core of his heart.

The YouTuber-cum-boxer has done many good deeds in his life so far. On that note, let's look at five times Jake Paul proved he is a good human being:

#5. Jake Paul's foundation called 'Boxing Bullies'

Jake Paul v Tyron Woodley - Weigh In

Jake Paul launched a non-profit charity foundation for children to help them fight back against bullies. The YouTuber has acknowledged that bullying is a serious and prevalent social evil. He claims that he can help children fight bullies with the help of boxing. The foundation's mission statement reads:

"The mission of Boxing Bullies is to instill self-confidence, leadership, and courage within the youth through the sport of boxing, while using our platform, voice, and social media to fight back against bullying."

During the launch of the foundation, Jake Paul admitted how he once used to bully others. However, he soon realized it was a problem and corrected his actions. 'The Problem Child' deserves respect for the honest confession about his past.

"It (bullying) is such a prevalent problem in our generation. And having been a bully myself, it's okay to realize you're bullying and stop it and change, and become a better person.."

Critics have often complained about Jake Paul's bad influence on the youth. His decision to start 'Boxing Bullies' and send out a powerful message to bring a positive change in society is definitely welcome.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Utathya Ghosh