5 times MMA fighters copied Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor has scaled the peak of success in the modern combat sports environment. He has only grown more popular with each appearance in the octagon. Imitation is often regarded as the best form of flattery and McGregor has consistently been on the receiving end.

In addition to spearheading the charge of popularizing combat sports across the globe, Conor McGregor has influenced a legion of fans. Furthermore, his presence has also inspired several fighters, whether they'd like to admit it or not.

The Dubliner has enjoyed a tremendous amount of infamy with respect to his actions inside and outside of the octagon. One of the most flashy entities in the realm of MMA, it is no surprise that budding fighters aspire to emulate the Irishman.

However, the desire to be more like Conor McGregor is not limited to up-and-coming fighters in the combat sports circuit; established fighters have often been observed trying to do the same.

In this article, we look at five instances when fighters have tried to channel their inner Conor McGregor. While some may admit that they draw inspiration from 'The Notorious', others would rather not.

#5. Sean O'Malley's rise in the UFC not unlike Conor McGregor's

Fans and MMA pundits have often drawn comparisons between Sean O'Malley and Conor McGregor, citing similarities in their penchant for extravagant objects and flashy demeanor.

Sean O'Malley previously admitted that he had introduced certain facets of Conor McGregor's personality into his own. He has also revealed that he found inspiration in McGregor's rise to fame.

“I definitely have taken bits and pieces and learned from him, which is the smart thing to do. Learn from someone who is that successful and doing that well. But yeah he’s definitely inspired me a ton. The way he carries himself. The way he handles pressure. The way he goes into these big fights. I’ve learned a lot from him,” exclaimed Sean O'Malley.

However, he was pretty clear that he was not trying to imitate the Irishman. The two were recently seen engrossed in conversation in a video O'Malley uploaded to social media.

