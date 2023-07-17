5 times poor cardio caused UFC fighters to lose fights they were winning

UFC fighters are world-class athletes. MMA is one of the most physical sports in the world. So despite the deep skill-set required to succeed, fighters need athletic attributes at a certain threshold to be able to express the full depth of their skills. Cardio is among the most important of these attributes.

Some fighters have all-time great cardio like Max Holloway and Colby Covington. Their ability to push a pace that almost none of their contemporaries can match has, at times, been the deciding factor in some of their best wins. But not everyone is blessed with a bottomless gas tank.

There are fighters whose cardio is notorious for failing when most needed. Perhaps the worst of it is when poor cardio causes a fighter to lose a fight they were winning, even dominating, before they tired. So with that in mind, this list goes over five such cases.

#5 Derek Brunson vs. Jared Cannonier, UFC 271

Derek Brunson has always been an athletic specimen. He's fast, explosive, strong and powerful. Unfortunately, his abundance of fast-twitch muscle fibers means he's severely lacking in slow-twitch muscle fibers designed for steady-state work. In short, he gasses out if he doesn't win early enough.

This was the case against Jared Cannonier at UFC 271. Derek Brunson was working towards a title fight with Israel Adesanya, and 'The Killa Gorilla' was his last remaining obstacle. In the first round, he dominated the bout with his wrestling skills by scoring takedowns and racking up two minutes of control time.

He even dropped him and sank in a rear-naked choke, with Cannonier being saved by the bell. At the start of the second round, Brunson scored a quick takedown, but couldn't establish any control. He soon tired and Cannonier rocked him badly before throwing him to the ground to finish him with ground-and-pound.

#4 Conor McGregor vs. Nate Diaz, UFC 196

If any fight can be identified as Nate Diaz's star-making moment, it was his clash with Conor McGregor at UFC 196. The Irishman was fresh off a 13-second knockout over José Aldo to win the featherweight title and was expected to face Rafael dos Anjos in a bid to become the promotion's first-ever double champion.

Unfortunately, a fractured foot forced 'RDA' to withdraw from the matchup. Nate Diaz stepped up with just 11 days notice. When the two men squared off, 'The Notorious' was initially dominant, outlanding and bloodying his foe. But his overuse of kicks and his attempts at landing a meia lua de compasso kick tired him greatly.

Meanwhile, Diaz rolled and moved with many of McGregor's punches despite absorbing significant damage. By the second round, however, McGregor was exhausted. After being stunned by a one-two from Diaz, he shot in for a sloppy takedown, only to be stuffed and choked out in an all-time great upset.

#3 Kevin Lee vs. Tony Ferguson, UFC 216

When Kevin Lee and Tony Ferguson crossed swords for the interim lightweight title, many believed it would be the first of many title fights in 'The Motown Phenom's' career. Unfortunately, few realized that his UFC 216 bout with 'El Cucuy' was his peak.

Ferguson was renowned for his high-volume, high-pressure game. But against Lee, he was far more cautious. 'The Motown Phenom' thoroughly outstruck his foe in the first round and scored a takedown, from which he racked up two minutes of control time. His punches were heavy, and his ground-and-pound filled with intent.

Ferguson, it seemed, had no answer for his opponent's strength and grappling. But as the fight progressed, Lee began to tire and his output dropped. Furthermore, his technical discipline deteriorated. By the third round, he had little left to give and succumbed to a triangle choke that sparked his downward spiral.

#2 Amanda Nunes vs. Julianna Peña, UFC 269

The greatest upset in women's MMA took place at UFC 269. Amanda Nunes was scheduled to defend her bantamweight title for the sixth time. No one expected Julianna Peña to mount any resistance, much less win. After all, 'The Venezuelan Vixen' was on a one-fight win streak.

The first round was in the Brazilian's favor as she outstruck her foe and even scored a takedown. Furthermore, the difference in punching power was on display. However, Peña showed flashes of hope. She jabbed with Nunes to interrupt her foe's ability to measure the distance and stop her from building combinations.

By the second round, 'The Lioness' was visibly exhausted. Whether it was due to improper training, the consequences of having contracted COVID-19 at the time, or something else, Nunes tired significantly. Before long she conceded a takedown and tapped to a rear-naked choke with no hooks in.

#1 Shane Carwin vs. Brock Lesnar, UFC 116

UFC 116 was billed as a clash of titans, and with good reason. Brock Lesnar, one of the most impressive physical specimens in heavyweight history, was the promotion's reigning champion at 265 pounds. His opponent was Shane Carwin, the interim champion and an equally intimidating behemoth of a man.

Lesnar was a wrestler by trade. While Carwin, despite his having been an NCAA Division II wrestler, preferred to flatten his foes with the nuclear bombs in his fists. It looked like he would do just that when he faced Lesnar, battering and dropping him in the first round.

As he piled on the ground-and-pound, a win seemed certain. Somehow, however, Lesnar survived the first round. In the second round, Carwin was gasping for air and his arms were burned out from all the punching he'd done. He quickly conceded a takedown and tapped to an arm-triangle choke.