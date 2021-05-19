5 times regular people got on the wrong side of UFC stars

UFC fighters are truly at the pinnacle of mixed martial arts prowess, with world champions of different forms within the organization. Thus it stands to reason that picking a fight with one of these individuals would not be in anyone's best interest.

However, there have been multiple cases of regular people attempting to antagonize these high level athletes, often to disastrous results. In this list, we pick five examples of when regular people got on the wrong side of UFC stars.

#5 Ryan Hall vs Agressive Drunk

Out of all the fighters on the UFC roster, Ryan Hall is one of the least likely to get into a confrontation. However, the 145lb jiu-jitsu ace was forced to use his skills to subdue an aggressive drunken man at a party he was attending.

Footage shows the man shouting in Hall's face, who is seated at a table. After repeated abuse, Hall has clearly had enough and uses a double leg takedown to force the aggressor to the floor. He secures full mount and holds down the drunk until police arrive.

#4 Mike Perry vs Elderly Texan

One of the most deplorable examples of a UFC fighter using his elite skills and training to throw his weight around is that of Mike Perry. The UFC welterweight who has become infamous for his public outbursts and confrontations.

In 2018, Perry found himself in a violent confrontation at a restaurant in Texas. What initially appeared to be a case of verbal sparring quickly escalated as Perry and an elderly citizen exchanged words. Perry can be heard shouting:

""Man, I'll knock your old a** out too - you old piece of s***."

Unfortunately that is exactly what Perry did, leaving the elderly man unconscious on the pavement. Perry was later confronted by police, although he was not arrested.

Mike Perry is trash and needs help. pic.twitter.com/7k71NKFvUx — 🥓☄ (@YugiMMA) July 9, 2020

#3 Derrick Lewis vs Car-Jacker

The most recent example of a misguided citizen getting on the wrong side of a UFC fighter. UFC heavyweight Derrick Lewis recently caught a man attempting to break into his car.

According to Ariel Helwani, Lewis knocked the would-be thief out, incapacting him until the police arrived at the scene.

Derrick Lewis tells me he noticed a man trying to break into his SUV this morning. He knocked the man out. The police then apprehended him.



I believe the correct thing to say here is, “he’s ok.”https://t.co/3IVUFKlQBL — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) May 18, 2021

#2 Conor McGregor vs Elderly Bar Patron

Similar to the Mike Perry incident, Conor McGregor's altercation with a local man having a drink at a pub is deplorable. Security camera footage shows McGregor offering bar patrons shots of his Proper 12 whiskey. When one elderly man sitting at the bar refuses, McGregor does not take it well.

What makes things worse is that McGregor has reportedly since purchased the establishment and barred the man he assaulted from drinking there again.

Conor Mcgregor sucker punched an old man because he didn’t want his stale ass whiskey, and the old man just ate that shit 😂😂😂 Mcgregor is washed up pic.twitter.com/cVRxTki8Nn — Gilbert Arenas (@GilbertAgent0) August 15, 2019

#1 UFC Hall of Famer BJ Penn vs Everyone

BJ Penn was once considered one of the greatest pound-for-pound fighters on the planet. He competed in multiple weight divisions and defeated some of the best fighters of all time.

However, as Penn began to age past his prime, footage of him in multiple fights with fans began to surface. There is footage of him both dishing out damage as well as receiving it. One notable recording showed Penn wrestling a strip club bouncer to the ground in a fight on the side of the road.

Not The Best Look For BJ Penn Getting Into A Street Fight With A Strip Club Bouncer #UFC - https://t.co/nodx1eBEA6 pic.twitter.com/2IE132RN3M — Jon Realejo (@BloodyCanvasJon) June 26, 2019

Other clips show Penn getting knocked out as he eggs his opponent on.

😫 Footage has emerged of BJ Penn getting floored in a street fight in Hawaii.



🎥 TMZ pic.twitter.com/GP4uFtItAU — Darren Russell (@DarrenRussell_) August 28, 2019