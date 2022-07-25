5 times UFC fighters stressed the importance of mental health 

UFC fighters are not only world-class athletes, but some of the toughest human beings on the planet. They train for months, sharpening their skills and priming their bodies for unarmed combat against equally skilled opponents.

However, it is not only their bodies, but their minds that they put on the line.

Just as UFC fighters expose themselves to physical harm in the form of knockouts, joint locks, cuts and freak injuries, they also withstand the immense mental pressure of performing under a global spotlight. Fighters must routinely compete in front of their hometown crowds and families while curbing the fear of suffering a humiliating loss when the pressure to win is heavy on their shoulders.

Fighting is equal parts a mental and physical challenge. At last weekend's Fight Night 208 event, Paddy Pimblett used his post-fight interview as a platform to urge men to be more open about their mental health struggles in light of his friend's recent suicide.

Thus, this list looks at 5 fighters, including Pimblett himself, who champion mental health.

#5. Former UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker

Former UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker is one of the greatest fighters in the world. His inimitable blend of boxing and Gōjū-ryū karate has led to many entertaining performances that endeared his unique striking style to fight fans everywhere.

Despite being one of the most successful middleweights in recent memory, 'The Reaper' is not without his struggles.

Whittaker's past has been crowded with injuries and medical setbacks that have forced him to withdraw and/or delay a number of fights.

Most notably, the Australian great was scheduled to face Kelvin Gastelum at UFC 234. However, after suffering from an abdominal hernia, Whittaker was forced to withdraw from the bout, leaving the main event slot open to co-main eventers Israel Adesanya and Anderson Silva.

Due to his forced withdrawal from the bout, Whittaker spiraled into depression. However, the former champion persevered, crediting his family with helping him emerge from what he described as a pit of despair.

On Submission Radio, 'The Reaper' warned that depression can impact anyone, and that one's support system needs to be up to par to prevent people from drowning in despair.

#4. Israel Adesanya

Current middleweight kingpin Israel Adesanya is one of the most outspoken personalities in the UFC. As a fighter, he's equally as expressive, fighting with an evident desire to prove his superiority to his foes. While 'The Last Stylebender' is supremely confident, he does not hide behind a wall of false self-certainty.

UFC Canada @UFC_CA



MW Champion @Stylebender joins the

The Nigerian is an advocate for mental health progression in MMA. In the past, he has praised divisional rival Robert Whittaker for the Australian's willingness to open up about his mental health struggles. In a self-admission of his own, Adesanya stated his own willingness to express his emotions, doing so on and off camera. Furthermore, Adesanya has his own therapist, something he believes is essential.

By the Nigerian's own account, he has witnessed many fighters who perform well in gym environments during sparring yet crumble under pressure when they fight under the bright lights of televised bouts. Lastly, he stressed the importance of having sports psychologists to help fighters prepare for the fame and pressure of being in the UFC.

#3. Georges St-Pierre

With one of the strongest claims to being the greatest fighter of all time, Georges St-Pierre is a former UFC welterweight champion and former UFC middleweight champion. The Canadian legend is known for being one of the sport's most empathetic fighters, and it is evident by how seriously he takes mental health.

In 2013, St-Pierre walked away from the UFC and MMA as a whole in a move that stunned the combat sports world, causing Dana White to demand that he retract his statements. However, after being burned out following his controversial win over Johny Hendricks, GSP made the decision to embark on a much-needed hiatus.

We Are Man Enough @WeAreManEnough UFC Welterweight Champion of the World, Georges St-Pierre, opens up about battling depression and insecurity, & how his martial arts journey helped him develop a new kind of courage. MONDAYUFC Welterweight Champion of the World, Georges St-Pierre, opens up about battling depression and insecurity, & how his martial arts journey helped him develop a new kind of courage. MONDAY

Throughout his career, St-Pierre has dealt with pre-fight anxiety, however, his hiatus was caused by a depression he has since revealed he was ashamed to admit to. St-Pierre expressed his reservations about how he'd have been perceived at the time as a wealthy fighter in good physical health, walking away from the sport due to depression.

Nevertheless, GSP took a well-deserved break, prioritizing the well-being of his mental health before returning in 2017 to capture the middleweight championship from Michael Bisping at UFC 217.

#2. Nick Diaz

The Diaz brothers are legendary figures in MMA. Neither have ever captured UFC championships despite taking part in title fights in the sport's premier promotion. However, both brothers are unapologetic and authentic, earning them legions of loyal fans.

School of thought @Diazism If you don't have anxiety, you probably shouldn't be fighting, You probably haven't made it that far. This sport is 24-hour anxiety.—Nick Diaz

Prior to Nate Diaz's bout with Conor McGregor, Nick Diaz was the more well-known of the two. A key difference between the Stockton bad boy and his younger brother is Nick Diaz's openness about his mental health struggles. The older Diaz brother has spoken candidly about his pre-fight anxiety and fears.

The former Strikeforce welterweight champion famously revealed the fears he felt during the buildup to his fights, stating how vividly he pictured himself losing, expressing fear of being humiliated by brutal knockouts and submission losses.

The older Diaz brother stressed the importance of meditation and surrounding himself with the right people to help him manage his fear.

#1. Paddy Pimblett

Rising UFC star Paddy Pimblett appears to be destined for a future as a reliable needlemover in the promotion. Thus far, he's taken part in two UFC London fight cards. While he headlined neither card, he generated the loudest crowd reactions in both events due to his entertaining persona and exciting fighting style.

UFC @ufc #UFCLondon Fighting for something bigger than himself

Despite being brash and fairly comical, 'The Baddy' exhibited a serious side in his post-fight interview at UFC Fight Night 208. After forcing Jordan Leavitt to tap out to a rear-naked choke, Pimblett took the time to use his post-fight interview to make an emotional appeal to men across the globe.

Recounting his friend's recent suicide, Pimblett urged his male audience to remove the stigma surrounding conversations between men about mental health. In the most memorable portion of his post-fight interview, the former Cage Warriors lightweight champion stated that he'd rather have his friend cry on his shoulder than for 'The Baddy' to be at his funeral.

