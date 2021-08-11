5 times UFC powerhouses met their match

Elite athletes say, time and again, that getting to the mountaintop is much easier than staying there. The same principle applies to UFC fighters, even those who are considered generational talents.

In a sport as unpredictable as MMA – where one can lose in a myriad of ways – sustaining a prolonged stretch of dominance is that much more difficult. So one could imagine that doing it in the world's largest promotion just adds another degree of difficulty.

The making of Georges St-Pierre 🇨🇦



As told by his coaches, compatriots, peers, and opponents.

Fighters in the upper echelon of the UFC rarely walk away when they're at the peak of their powers. Georges St-Pierre and Khabib Nurmagomedov are among the few exceptions who were able to quit while they were ahead.

But for most, they are forcibly removed from their spot by a hungrier, younger challenger. On that note, listed below are instances when UFC powerhouses finally met their ouster.

#5. Former UFC light heavyweight champion Lyoto Machida

UFC 104: Lyoto Machida vs. Maurici 'Shogun' Rua

For a time, fighting Lyoto Machida was similar to solving a complicated puzzle. The elusive Brazilian is known for his prodigious ability to land precise strikes while steering clear of his opponent's offense. In a sense, Machida was the MMA version of Floyd Mayweather, but with a stronger killer instinct.

Thanks to his karate stance, Machida was able to fight in an unorthodox style, which befuddled most of his opponents. 'The Dragon' showcased his mastery of the fight game when he dethroned then-light heavyweight champ Rashad Evans with relative ease in a battle of undefeated stars.

In 2009, all signs were pointing towards Machida's lengthy reign over the 205-pound weight division. But in his first title defense at UFC 104, 'The Dragon' finally met a worthy challenger.

Fellow Brazilian striking savant Mauricio 'Shogun' Rua proved to be a tough challenge for the seemingly-invincible champion. After five rounds, Machida successfully defended his title, but not without controversy. Many believed 'Shogun' was the deserving winner that night which led to the booking of an immediate rematch.

Devastated by the loss, Rua was determined to prove, once and for all, that he was the uncrowned champion. At UFC 113, 'Shogun' finally solved the Machida puzzle, connecting with a massive right hook to slay 'The Dragon' and capture the throne.

Unfortunately for Rua, his championship reign would be much shorter than Machida's as he faced Jon Jones in his very first title defense. Just the same, being the first person to defeat Machida – in a convincing manner, no less – is an impressive accolade in itself.

