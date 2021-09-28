5 UFC featherweights who could be a threat to Alexander Volkanovski's title

After his victory over Brian Ortega at UFC 266, there’s no disputing the fact that Alexander Volkanovski is the best featherweight in the UFC right now. However, despite his talents and achievements, ‘The Great’ is not unbeatable.

UFC Canada @UFC_CA



Alex Volkanovski a true inspiration in there 👏 "Anyone can do what I've done."Alex Volkanovski a true inspiration in there 👏 #UFC266 "Anyone can do what I've done."



Alex Volkanovski a true inspiration in there 👏 #UFC266 https://t.co/Sfxs1NlWXH

The UFC featherweight division is filled with dangerous fighters. While Alexander Volkanovski is a deserving champion right now, there are plenty of threats to his crown out there.

From fighters who he’s already beaten to prospects currently rising up the ladder, every 145lber in the UFC is likely to be searching for a chance to fight Alexander Volkanovski right now.

So with that in mind, here are five UFC featherweights who could be a threat to Alexander Volkanovski.

#5. Yair Rodriguez - No.3-ranked UFC featherweight

Yair Rodriguez's unorthodox nature makes him a major threat to Alexander Volkanovski

Yair Rodriguez might not have fought since October 2019, but the Mexican featherweight contender remains a major threat to any of the UFC’s 145lbers, including current UFC champion Alexander Volkanovski.

‘El Pantera’ has some of the most explosive striking in the UFC, regardless of weight class. While he’s not as technically sound as Volkanovski, he’s more than capable of taking opponents out with one shot.

And more interestingly, he’s also highly willing to throw low-percentage shots in order to find a finish, something that few other UFC featherweights are willing to do. Just witness his wild elbow knockout of Chan Sung Jung as evidence of that.

FOX Sports @FOXSports 1 second left...Yair Rodriguez KO's Chan Sung Jung out of nowhere.



No better way to go out on the 25th Anniversary! 1 second left...Yair Rodriguez KO's Chan Sung Jung out of nowhere.



No better way to go out on the 25th Anniversary! https://t.co/1C2C6ev62c

There’s an argument that a more technical, patient fighter such as Volkanovski would simply deal with Rodriguez by keeping him at the end of his strikes and never allowing him to get anything too wild off. However, that doesn’t mean he wouldn’t try.

And given the toughness he’s shown during his UFC career, even taking a horrendous beatdown from Frankie Edgar across two rounds in his only octagon loss to date, it’d be doubtful that Volkanovski could put him away easily.

Therefore, ‘El Pantera’ would remain a danger to ‘The Great’ for as long as their fight went on. If he can get past Max Holloway in November, he may well be given his shot at glory.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Harvey Leonard