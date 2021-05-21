5 UFC fighters who have the best fashion and dressing sense

Although fashion sense is not the first thing that comes to mind when thinking about UFC fighters, some athletes have captured our eyeballs repeatedly with their impressive clothes and accessories. With their spectacular fashion sense, these UFC fighters quickly make their presence known wherever they go.

On that note, let's look at the top five best-dressed fighters in the UFC:

#5 Michael Bisping

"xXx": Return of Xander Cage' - European premiere - Red Carpet Arrivals

Opening this list is none other than former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping. 'The Count' has always been known to have a vibrant personality inside and outside the octagon. A mixture of his British sense of humor, trash-talking and dressing sense make Bisping one of the most adored fighters in the UFC.

Whether it's a press conference, a movie premiere, or a day at the broadcast table, Bisping always dresses the part.

Perfectly cut and well-groomed hair adds substantially to Bisping's personality.

#4 Cody Garbrandt

Mike Tyson Celebrity Golf Tournament In Support Of Standing United - Arrivals

Cody Garbrandt knows how to always show up in his style. It is almost impossible to find a picture of 'No Love' where he looks anything short of spectacular. Even when wearing something as simple as a T-shirt, his tattooed sleeves enhance the overall look significantly.

Earlier, Garbrandt used to sport a slick hairstyle with a trimmed beard but changed his look for his last UFC fight against Raphael Assuncao. 'No Love' pulled his hair back and came out with a thick beard. The result was a magnificent knockout in the final moments of the second round. It appears this fresh look might be a lucky cham for Garbrandt.

It's called fashion 😎



📝 @Cody_NoLove is breaking down the important things ahead of #UFCVegas27.



[ Tomorrow LIVE on @ESPNPlus ] pic.twitter.com/XYYsrFz1rg — UFC (@ufc) May 21, 2021

Speaking about his fashion sense, Garbrandt said:

"For me, I always look on the fashion sites to see what the designers are, you know, putting out. The new collection before it comes out. So, I'm always, just kind of like, checking out the new style that's about to drop before it actually drops."

Cody Garbrandt is not hesitant to share his fashion tips and help others, one of many qualities that make him a fan favorite.

#3 Valentina Shevchenko

Valentina Shevchenko is arguably the most dominant fighter in the UFC right now. She consistently finishes her opponents in brutal fashion and is the current women's flyweight champion. But the 'Bullet' is lethal oustide the octagon as well. The fighter from Kyrgyzstan always dresses to impress. Whether for a UFC press conference or swimwear at the beach, the women's flyweight champion never ceases to bedazzle her fans.

#2 Luke Rockhold

It would be a crime not to put Luke Rockhold on this list of best-dressed UFC fighters. Many consider the former middleweight champion to be the best-looking man in the UFC. Seeing how Rockhold carries himself, it should come as no surprise that he has worked as a model for leading brands such as Ralph Lauren.

#1 Conor McGregor

"I have an unhealthy obsession with making money. But I have a healthy obsession with making it. So, it's all good," says Conor McGregor.

Nobody has been a bigger fashion influence in the MMA world than the 'The Notorious' himself. Ever since the beginning of his career in the UFC, the Irishman has always arrived at fights bringing his fashion A-game.

Also read: When Conor McGregor wore a custom made "F*** you" suit to insult Floyd Mayweather

Speaking at the fighter's press conference, McGregor claimed:

"These custom made suits aren't cheap...This solid gold pocket watch,three people died making this watch."

Conor McGregor's love for watches is no secret. He recently bought a watch that cost around $1 million.

The Irishman also has his own line of clothing called 'August McGregor.'

Also read: How much money does Conor McGregor spend on his suits?