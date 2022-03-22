5 UFC fighters who could compete for an interim heavyweight title in Francis Ngannou's absence

Right now, it’s probably fair to suggest that the future of UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou is very much undecided. Not only is ‘The Predator’ embroiled in a contract dispute, he recently underwent knee surgery too.

With Francis Ngannou’s future up in the air, it seems likely that the UFC will introduce another interim heavyweight title in the near future. So, which fighters could compete for it?

Thankfully, the promotion has no shortage of high-level big men right now and any number of combinations could produce an excellent fight and a worthy interim champion.

With that in mind, here are five UFC heavyweights who could compete for an interim title in Francis Ngannou’s absence.

#5. Curtis Blaydes – No.4-ranked UFC heavyweight contender

Curtis Blaydes is still the most dominant wrestler in the heavyweight division

One fighter who seems to be flying under the radar right now in the UFC heavyweight division is Curtis Blaydes. The big wrestler is due to fight Chris Daukaus in the main event of this weekend’s Fight Night show. If he wins, he could absolutely be in contention for a shot at any interim title that may be created.

It’s true that ‘Razor’ has come under fire at times for fighting in a less than pleasing style, largely relying on his wrestling and takedowns to defeat his foes.

With that said, he’s also a ruthless finisher when he wants to be, as he showed in his wins over the likes of Alistair Overeem and Junior dos Santos.

Blaydes is not an invulnerable fighter. In fact, he may already have received a shot at the heavyweight crown had he not suffered a knockout loss to Derrick Lewis in the early part of 2021.

However, that loss was his first since December 2018. Outside of that, he’s beaten five of his last six opponents, including Jairzinho Rozenstruik in his most recent fight.

When you also consider that, stylistically, ‘Razor’ is probably the toughest fight for any of the heavyweights ranked highly in the promotion right now, it’s probably fair to say that with a win over Daukaus this weekend, particularly if he can achieve a finish, it’d be harsh not to give him a shot at becoming interim champ.

#4. Tom Aspinall – No.6-ranked UFC heavyweight contender

The UK's Tom Aspinall is arguably the hottest fighter in the heavyweight division right now

After his big win in London over perennial contender Alexander Volkov last weekend, it’s probably fair to argue that Tom Aspinall is the hottest fighter currently competing in the UFC’s heavyweight division.

The native of the UK only arrived in the octagon in the summer of 2020, but he’s already picked up five victories and has finished all of his opponents, including former heavyweight champion Andrei Arlovski.

Aspinall possesses tremendous skills in all areas, including a slick boxing game, powerful takedowns and dangerous submissions. More to the point, he’s also surprisingly quick for a big man, something that clearly took Volkov by surprise in their bout.

Sure, Aspinall is only ranked at No.6 right now and will need at least one more win to break into the top five, but if the UFC wants to reward a fighter who is on top form right now, they could definitely push him into a potential interim title fight in the near future.

Given that he’s already called out No.3-ranked Tai Tuivasa, to see that fight happen with gold on the line in late 2022 would not be a surprise at all.

#3. Ciryl Gane – former interim UFC heavyweight champion and current No.1-ranked contender

Could Ciryl Gane regain the interim heavyweight title he lost earlier this year?

Despite the fact that he was eventually beaten by Francis Ngannou convincingly in their unification bout, it wouldn’t be a shock to see the UFC offer former interim heavyweight champ Ciryl Gane another shot at the title in the near future.

Essentially, ‘Bon Gamin’ came closer to beating Ngannou than anyone else has done in recent years. While he was unable to fend off the takedowns of ‘The Predator’, it’s hard not to consider him the second-best heavyweight on the planet right now.

After all, the Frenchman has wins over the likes of Derrick Lewis, Alexander Volkov and Jairzinho Rozenstruik. Prior to his loss to Ngannou, he’d never been beaten.

More to the point, he arguably possesses the best striking game of any heavyweight in the promotion, with phenomenal technical prowess marrying up to his brutal knockout power.

Sure, he’s coming off a loss, something that might put the UFC off booking him into another immediate title bout, but the truth is that he’d be the betting favorite against anyone not named Ngannou right now, making him a worthy interim champ if it comes to that.

#2. Stipe Miocic – former UFC heavyweight champion and current No.2-ranked contender

Stipe Miocic is the UFC's most decorated heavyweight

Despite the fact that he’s set to turn 40 years old this August, it’s inarguable that Stipe Miocic remains the most decorated heavyweight in the UFC right now.

Sure, he lost his heavyweight title to Francis Ngannou in devastating fashion in April 2021 and hasn’t fought since. However, prior to that, not only had he beaten ‘The Predator’, but he’d also achieved wins over the likes of Daniel Cormier, Fabricio Werdum and Junior dos Santos.

More importantly, with four successful title defenses under his belt, Miocic has a clear argument for being the greatest heavyweight in MMA history.

Given that he hasn’t fought since his loss to Ngannou, some observers might scoff at the idea of him fighting for an interim title, particularly as it’s highly possible that he’s past his prime at this point.

However, it could well be a smart booking for the UFC to involve him in any such title bout. After all, a win over Miocic for a young gun like Tom Aspinall or Ciryl Gane would mean more than a victory over any other fighter in the division.

Therefore, if Miocic is ready to return in the near future, seeing him in a fight for an interim heavyweight title may well make plenty of sense.

#1. Tai Tuivasa – No.3-ranked UFC heavyweight contender

Tai Tuivasa is the highest ranked fighter in the heavyweight division to never previously hold a title

Outside of fighters who have previously held UFC gold, the highest ranked fighter currently operating in the heavyweight division is Tai Tuivasa. ‘Bam Bam’ is now the No.3 ranked fighter in the world and is currently riding a five-fight win streak.

Sure, the native of Australia hasn’t been perfect in those wins, as he came close to being knocked out by Greg Hardy and was also in trouble against Derrick Lewis at one point. However, neither man put him away and Tuivasa has the ultimate equaliser in the power he possesses in his hands.

So, with Francis Ngannou likely to be absent for the foreseeable future, could ‘Bam Bam’ fight for an interim heavyweight title in his next bout? It’s definitely possible.

The promotion may find it hard to justify giving a shot to either Stipe Miocic or Ciryl Gane given their recent losses to ‘The Predator’. If that’s the case, then Tuivasa is definitely next in line.

In fact, if he chooses to accept the challenge thrown out by Tom Aspinall this weekend, that bout could make for a perfect interim title one.

There are still plenty of questions surrounding ‘Bam Bam’ right now, namely around his ground game, which looked to be a definite weak spot for him in his earlier fights in the octagon.

However, he’s on arguably the most impressive win streak in the division at the minute, meaning that he’s got as good a claim to a title shot as anyone right now.

