5 UFC fighters who could enjoy a breakout 2022

With 2021 now over for the UFC and 2022 almost upon us, the promotion will put on its first event of the New Year on January 15th. With the New Year approaching, which UFC fighters are likely to enjoy a breakout 2022? Considering the promotion's huge roster, there are many candidates.

The year saw the likes of Jiri Prochazka, Islam Makhachev and Giga Chikadze all rise into UFC title contention. Although it’s difficult to predict who could follow them next year, there are a few strong contenders.

On that note, here are five UFC fighters who could enjoy a breakout year in 2022:

#5. Mateusz Gamrot – UFC lightweight contender

Mateusz Gamrot could rise into contention for the UFC lightweight title in 2022.

Mateusz Gamrot is now ranked as the #12 lightweight in the UFC following his recent victory over Diego Ferreira. Considering the same, it's safe to say the Polish fighter is already on the verge of a breakout.

‘Gamer’ reeled off three wins in a row in 2021. He stopped Scott Holtzman, Jeremy Stephens and Ferreira to take his UFC record to 3-1. One more win would probably take him into genuine title contention at 155 lbs.

Gamrot, a former KSW lightweight champion, is a massively dangerous fighter in all aspects. He has shown off the skills in his arsenal across his last four UFC bouts.

His win over Holtzman showed that he’s got excellent striking skills and brutal knockout power. Meanwhile, his win over Stephens demonstrated his submission skills. While he lost to Guram Kutateladze, that fight showed that he can also wrestle and scramble with the best of them.

'Gamer''s recent victory over Ferreira may have ended strangely. However, it showed that he can chain all those skills together and seamlessly transition from one portion of a fight to another.

Some of the fighters ranked above him at 155 lbs – Tony Ferguson, Dan Hooker and Rafael Dos Anjos – are getting no younger and looking vulnerable. Considering the same, there’s definitely a chance for ‘Gamer’ to beat a big name next time out, making 2022 a seemingly breakout year for him.

