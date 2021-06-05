5 UFC fighters that would make compelling Hollywood autobiographies

The UFC has seen a few fighters come from humble beginnings and turn into legends. People who could not afford the most basic amenities or even a stomach full of food have achieved fame and glory in the sport. However, these journeys are full of hardships and challenges.

Fighters who make the transition from sleeping on the streets to bagging million-dollar pay-cheques are only a handful. These MMA stars have inspiring stories that are befitting of the big screen.

In this article, we look at five UFC fighters that would make compelling Hollywood autobiographies.

#5 - Robbie Lawler

At the age of 16, Robbie Lawler joined one of the best MMA training camps under the wing of Pat Miletich. He made his debut at the age of 20 and won his first four fights via KO/TKO. 'Ruthless' made his UFC debut in 2002 and suffered his first loss in 2003. In 2004, he went 1-2, losing against Nick Diaz and Evan Turner.

Lawler went to other MMA promotions like EliteXC and Strikeforce, going 11-6 in seven years. He then won the welterweight championship at UFC 181, and was then part of one of the best cards in MMA history at UFC 189 against Rory MacDonald.

After an intense four rounds, Lawler TKO'd Rory MacDonald in the fifth. That fight alone would make for the achievement of a lifetime in any fighter's career. But for Robbie Lawler, it was a comeback story that would go down in the books as one of the most inspiring and befitting a Hollywood autobiography.

#4 - Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor shares a glass of Proper No.12 with Dana White

Conor McGregor is living the superstar life and looks like he was made for it. However, he was not born into wealth. Raised in a working-class family, he hopped boxing gyms in Dublin and was on the verge of becoming a plumber when he reached the age of 16.

Conor McGregor became a full-time MMA fighter at 18, but was making very little money. Still living at his parents' house and collecting social welfare cheques, the Irishman wasn't sure about his future. His coach John Kavanagh revealed McGregor's salary from 2007 to 2013.

"Conor was on the dole, earning €100 a fight and training at the height of winter in a cold gym... Conor's annual earnings for that five-year period was something like €1,500 a year. There was no money and I was running out of ideas. The UFC was a closed shop."

However, Conor McGregor began catching eyeballs after signing with Cage Warriors and winning championships in two weight classes. In early 2013, he was offered a contract worth €1,000 a month. His coach begged him not to sign.

Joe Rogan gave the Irishman a shoutout, and soon after, he was in the UFC in 2013. 'The Notorious' won $16,000 for his fight against Marcus Brimage and an additional $60,000 as a performance bonus. In 2016, he became the first UFC fighter to hold two championships simultaneously, and also the first UFC millionaire.

Soon after, he branched out of the UFC and fought Floyd Mayweather in his boxing debut, which earned him nearly $100 million. He also started a whiskey brand called Proper No. Twelve. McGregor is now the highest-paid athlete on Forbes' list and aims to be a billionaire.

The Irishman has a true rags-to-riches story.

#3 - Anderson Silva

Anderson Silva

Anderson Silva was born in Brazil as a middle child of a poverty-stricken family. His father worked as a police officer, but due to a shortage of finances, he sent Silva to live with his aunt and uncle at a young age.

Anderson first started training in MMA in his neighborhood with other kids. When he reached the age of 12, his family got him into Tae Kwon Do training. He moved on to learning Capoeira and then Muay Thai by the age of 16. A childhood fan of Spiderman, among other comic superheroes, he named himself 'The Spider.'

Before beginning his MMA career, Anderson Silva worked at McDonald's and as a file clerk. At one point, he quit the sport to start a car washing company.

He made his MMA debut in Brazil and then fought in Japan. After being largely successful initially, he signed up with Pride FC in 2002, at the age of 27. Silva made his UFC debut in 2006 and turned into one of the greatest MMA fighters of all time.

He won the UFC middleweight championship the same year and remained undefeated until 2013, recording the longest title reign in the promotion's history (2,457 days).

#2 - Francis Ngannou

Francis Ngannou with the UFC heavyweight title

Francis Ngannou was born in a small town in Cameroon amidst chronic poverty. His father had an ill reputation for drinking and street-fighting. He received little formal education and after his parents' divorce, was sent to live with his aunt. To make ends meet, Ngannou started working in sand mines at the age of 10.

Due to a gifted physique, gangs often approached Francis Ngannou. However, he used his father's poor reputation to do something positive and started dreaming of becoming a boxer.

At the age of 26, Francis Ngannou traveled to Paris to become a professional boxer. Due to lack of funds and documents, he undertook many risks and traveled to Spain, where he was jailed for two months for illegally crossing the border.

When he finally reached Paris, he had no money and initially slept on the streets. Although Ngannou's childhood dream was to become a boxer, he was introduced to Fernand Lopez, who convinced him to try MMA instead. Lopez also gave him a place to sleep, MMA gear, and food to eat, thus starting his career.

'The Predator' started training in MMA at the age of 27, and went 5-1 fighting in a local French promotion. He was then signed by the UFC, where he became heavyweight champion after defeating Stipe Miocic in 2021.

#1 - Daniel Cormier

Daniel Cormier

Former UFC light heavyweight and heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier has had one of the most challenging journeys to stardom. His father was murdered when DC was seven years old. In 2003, at the age of 24, Cormier lost his 3-month-old daughter in a car accident. While trying to make weight for the 2008 Olympics, he suffered from kidney failure.

In 2009, he made his MMA debut with Xtreme MMA, then moving on to Strikeforce and eventually the UFC. He became the UFC light heavyweight champion, and in 2018, he became only the second fighter in the promotion to hold two championship titles simultaneously.

Damn seems like I’ve knocked my guy @stipemiocic silly. Come on my guy don’t be thirsty! We’re still good. You got next if Brock doesn’t make it! https://t.co/9y0SoJ4YgP — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) October 10, 2018

Daniel Cormier is currently a coach at the American Kickboxing Academy, where former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov is an alumnus. DC runs a wrestling program for kids at AKA, training children aged between 5 and 12.

Edited by Utathya Ghosh