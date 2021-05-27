Anderson Silva reveals what is the major difference between MMA and boxing

UFC legend Anderson Silva has revealed what he believes the biggest difference between mixed martial arts and boxing is.

Silva, 46, is set to have just his third ever professional boxing match on June 19 when he takes on the legend that is Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.

It comes just months after his final fight with the UFC and his official release from the promotion after years of loyal service.

Anderson Silva - the icon, the enigma

Many fans and pundits alike have questioned Anderson Silva’s decision to get back inside the squared circle, but the man himself appears to be pretty happy with this career move.

Now, during an interview with The Schmo, Silva has spoken about the things that really separate MMA from boxing.

“These are completely different sports. In MMA you need to train boxing, you need to train wrestling, jiu-jitsu, in boxing, it’s more about technique, footwork, you need to stay ready and move your legs, move your hands, and change the position for your body. This is very interesting. I like to learn with my coach. The guys help me a lot and I’m happy because every single day I come to the gym, and I learn more and more. I feel happy.” Anderson Silva said.

Silva isn’t being tipped by many to cause an upset but if anyone can send shockwaves through a sport like boxing, it’s going to be 'The Spider'.

Despite a poor run of form towards the end of his career with the UFC, it still feels as if most fans are always going to remember Anderson Silva for the good things and not the bad.

He’s done so much to advance the sport and take it forward into an entirely new era, which isn’t something a lot of folks can claim to have done.

Next month he may win and he may lose, but the fact he’s even stepping in there with someone like Julio Cesar Chavez Jr proves once and for all that Anderson Silva is one of the greatest warriors and athletes to have ever fought inside the UFC’s octagon.

