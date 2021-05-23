5 UFC fighters who have love-hate relationships with Dana White

Dana White is a polarizing figure for many MMA fighters and fans alike. The UFC president is outspoken in his views and quick to react if he feels wronged. This has led to many disagreements between White and the fighters contracted by the UFC.

However, White has also made a point, time and time again, of rewarding fighters who assist him or make him money. Kevin Holland is the most recent example, with the young striker showing repeated willingness to step in on short notice. As a result, his fight purses have reportedly increased significantly.

#5 Tito Ortiz

Whilst Tito Ortiz is not currently contracted to UFC, he recently called for a fourth fight with Chuck Liddell, this time under the UFC banner. He has also had repeated verbal altercations with the UFC president.

The animosity grew to such a point that a potential exhibition boxing match between the two men was discussed. Although it never came to fruition, it does serve as testimony as to how extreme their dislike of each other was.

However, Ortiz has also revealed that White has shown his support over the years. When Ortiz first signed for Bellator MMA, White reportedly sent him a pair of focus mitts with his face on it, saying ‘If this doesn’t motivate you, nothing will."

#4 Ben Askren

Ben Askren is also known for having an incredibly outspoken personality. He was a hugely successful welterweight outside of the UFC, fighting for both Bellator and One Championship. When he finally signed for the UFC, the love-hate relationship between him and the UFC president was immediately evident.

Both men could be seen with their arms around each other when Askren was initially signed, appearing to both be in good spirits. However, Askren later refused to shake White's hand at the UFC 235 weigh-ins. Askren also repeatedly mocked White whenever he got on the mic.

However, the two men appear to have found mutual dislike in the recent rise of YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul. According to Askren, White reportedly set Askren up to work with legendary boxing instructor Freddie Roach to help assist his preparation to box Paul.

#3 Jon Jones

Jon Jones is one of the few men who can comfortably place themselves in the greatest of all-time conversations. This is something that Dana White wholeheartedly agrees with. And yet, the two men clearly do not always see eye to eye.

White has repeatedly taken issue with Jones' wage requirements. This came to a head most recently in negotiations for a potential super fight between Jones and Francis Ngannou. Jones has been vocal in lobbying for a fight purse equal to the magnitude of such a fight.

This has since led White to bypass Jones, instead offering the next shot at Ngannou to Derrick Lewis instead. White maintains he is on good terms with Jones, although the former light heavyweight is yet to respond.

Tyron Woodley's on-and-off feud with Dana White was a huge element of his career throughout his tenure within the UFC. White continually criticized Woodley during his time as welterweight champion, calling him a boring fighter.

However, White and Woodley have also had moments of friendliness. Whilst Woodley's fight against Vincente Luque was recently revealed to be his last for the promotion, White could not have been more complimentary about his performance.

The UFC's biggest star, Conor McGregor has typically had a relatively strong relationship with the UFC president. This was damaged in 2020, as both men took issue with the other.

McGregor was incredibly keen to get a fight booked, and began to get frustrated with the UFC's, and White's, lack of work in this department. This led to McGregor releasing screenshots of messages between him and White in an attempt to get something moving.

White did not appreciate the move, and was openly vocal about how he believed it was a betrayal of trust from the Irishman. The two men appear to have reconciled, but who can say how long that will last when the unpredictable 'Notorious' is involved.