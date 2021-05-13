"My professionalism is about to go up a notch" - Jon Jones gives a UFC pay update ahead of 'two big meetings'

Jon Jones is in talks with new attorneys and sports managers to negotiate with the UFC at a professional level. The former champ had attacked the UFC on social media for refusing him higher pay to fight Francis Ngannou.

Jones parted ways with his management team, First Round Management, amid an ongoing public feud with the UFC after 11 years of working together. In a recent tweet, Jon Jones revealed that he is going to have meetings with attorneys and managers when a fan asked about the negotiations with the UFC.

"The good news is I have two really big meetings with some awesome attorneys and sports agents next week. I feel like my professionalism is about to go up a notch," Jon Jones tweeted.

After dominating the light-heavyweight division for almost a decade, Jon Jones vacated the 205-lbs title and announced his move up to heavyweight. Jones moving up to challenge the heavyweight champion was a lucrative proposition for Dana White, who offered an immediate title shot to Bones.

However, Jones's demand for higher pay to fight newly-crowned champ Francis Ngannou did not sit well with the UFC. What followed was relentless attacks from Jones on the UFC through his social media handles.

Unable to agree to terms with Jon Jones, the UFC suggested Derrick Lewis as the next potential challenger for the heavyweight title.

In a recent interview with Aaron Bronsteter of TSN, Dana White confirmed that the UFC is working on Francis Ngannou vs Derrick Lewis 2. He stated that the fight will take place this summer.

Ali Abdelaziz is interested in helping Jon Jones

MMA manager Ali Abdelaziz is somewhat of a controversial personality. Still, the 43-year-old manages some of the most elite UFC fighters and is known for keeping his fighters' interest at the forefront of negotiations.

Abdelaziz offered Jon Jones a helping hand in negotiating with the UFC after Jones severed his ties with Malki Kawa's management firm in April.

While speaking to Brett Okamoto of ESPN in a recent interview, Abdelaziz stated that his team, Dominance MMA, has not approached Jon Jones. However, Abdelaziz went on to offer to help Jones with the negotiations.

"Listen, Jon, you're the legend, you're the pound-for-pound greatest ever, you should not have to go to Twitter to defend yourself. Of course, if somebody called me to help Jon, of course, I'll help Jon," Ali Abdelaziz stated.