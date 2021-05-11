Dana White gives an update on where the UFC stands with Jon Jones and the fight between Ngannou and Lewis

Dana White recently revealed where the UFC stands on Jon Jones and newly-crowned heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou's first title defense.

In recent months, Dana White has been engaged in negotiations with Jon Jones regarding a heavyweight clash with Francis Ngannou. The former longtime UFC light heavyweight champion expressed his willingness to take Francis Ngannou on, but only if the UFC pays him more than they're currently offering.

Per Dana White, Francis Ngannou vs. Derrick Lewis is being targeted for this summer.



Earlier today, he gave me an update on where the promotion stood with Jon Jones.



Dana White had stated that if Jon Jones and the UFC can't come to an amicable agreement, Derrick Lewis will get a title shot against Francis Ngannou instead. It seems like that's the route the UFC has opted to go with.

Asked whether an Ngannou-Lewis UFC heavyweight title fight is still on the table, Dana White answered:

"We're working on that fight. That fight is going to happen this summer."

What happened when Francis Ngannou fought Derrick Lewis?

Derrick Lewis is the last fighter to ever beat Francis Ngannou, who has been unstoppable as of late. 'The Black Beast' outpointed Ngannou at UFC 226 to earn a unanimous decision victory following a lackluster three-round fight.

But Ngannou has bounced back stronger than ever since then. 'The Predator' went on a four-fight knockout streak before capturing the UFC heavyweight crown against Stipe Miocic in a rematch at UFC 260.

Dana White on Jon Jones:

Dana White said he still believes Jones is the greatest of all time in the UFC. And despite their latest feud, he's still willing to work with 'Bones' in the future:

"You look at the last how ever many years, people ask me who I think the best ever is. And I say Jon Jones, you know. Jon Jones is a massive part of the history of this company. He's one of the best ever. No matter where you stand – whether you think it's him, Anderson, Khabib, GSP – wherever you stand on that, he's one of the best of all time and obviously there are still some big fights to be made with him. We'd love to do it."

For years, Jon Jones has been very vocal about his desire to move up to heavyweight. And based on his social media posts, Jon Jones seems serious about his plans, as he appears to be building his body for a heavier weight class.

Only time will tell, however, whether or not Jones's heavyweight debut will be against Ngannou.