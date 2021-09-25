5 UFC mid-fight antics that dazzled the crowd

Showboating has always been a part of combat sports. Since its inception, the UFC has had its fair share of eccentric fighters. Crowd-pleasers who have showcased their skills in unusual ways. Dominant fighters who tease their opponents. There are also a handful of athletes who do it just because they like to.

UFC on BT Sport @btsportufc



Israel Adesanya and Anderson Silva delivered a hell of a bout at



On this day in 2019 a rising star defeated a legend!Israel Adesanya and Anderson Silva delivered a hell of a bout at #UFC234 and the Last Stylebender marched on ⬆️ On this day in 2019 a rising star defeated a legend!



Israel Adesanya and Anderson Silva delivered a hell of a bout at #UFC234 and the Last Stylebender marched on ⬆️



https://t.co/fT76vdooFU

Mid-fight taunting and antics are also a fighter's way of showing their confidence. But sometimes, competitors pay dearly for their dramatic displays. Throwing caution to the wind in a high-stakes sport like MMA often results in disaster. Anderson Silva is a fine example of mid-fight antics gone wrong.

At UFC 162, Silva faced Chris Weidman. Throughout the fight, he constantly teased the challenger. He taunted and invited Weidman to strike him. Silva bobbed and weaved out of the way of Weidman's punches with his guard down. But in round two, it all went wrong when he got caught and was KO'd. 'The Spider' lost his middleweight title and a sixteen-fight win streak.

However, such incidents have never slowed down those who like to please the crowds. In fact, many fights have become memorable due to a single, dramatic display. Here is a list of five times UFC fighters dazzled the crowd with their antics.

#5. UFC Fight Night: Nate Diaz vs. Kurt Pellegrino

Nate Diaz has fought in the WEC and Strikeforce. He made his way to the UFC in 2007 and won the fifth season of The Ultimate Fighter. After a long career, the Stockton native has grown into one of UFC's biggest stars. He is a fan favorite who never fails to sell pay-per-views.

Nate Diaz makes his way to the octagon at UFC 244

Diaz is good on the feet and on the ground, but his biggest asset is his rock-solid chin. A brawler inside the octagon, he has faced the likes of Conor McGregor, Jorge Masvidal and more.

The 36-year-old is no stranger to showboating. Both he and his brother use unorthodox strikes, like the open palm strike called the Stockton slap. On April 3, 2008, Diaz took the antics to another level against Kurt Pellegrino. In the second round, he locked Pellegrino in a triangle choke. He then raised his hands while pointing his middle fingers in the air.

danawhite @danawhite Nate Diaz vs Kurt Pellegrino on April 2, 2008 in Broomfield, CO. #DWCOTD Nate Diaz vs Kurt Pellegrino on April 2, 2008 in Broomfield, CO. #DWCOTD https://t.co/kVxm8SHog8

Diaz also hit a front double bicep pose before letting go. The people in attendance loved it as they'd never seen anything like it.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Jack Cunningham