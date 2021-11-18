5 UFC fighters who sport wacky hairstyles

Many of the UFC’s top stars have extremely distinctive looks. A lot of them sport unique tattoos and bulging muscles to ensure that they stand out from your Joe Average MMA fighter.

One way that some UFC fighters look to stand out is by sporting a wacky haircut inside the octagon. While this isn't always practical, it does ensure that they’re instantly recognizable for the fans.

So who has the wackiest haircuts in the UFC right now? There are a number of clear-cut candidates, but the following five stars stand out more than the rest.

#5. Paddy Pimblett – UFC lightweight contender

Paddy Pimblett sports a mop-top haircut similar to famous UK bands like the Beatles

Recent UFC debutant Paddy Pimblett has quickly made a name for himself as a potential star. He stopped Luigi Vendramini in his octagon debut earlier this year, and his charisma and microphone skills have already marked him out.

However, ‘The Baddy’ also has a highly unique look, and that stems largely from a unique hairstyle, at least in the realm of the UFC.

Pimblett – who hails from Liverpool, England – has a haircut that makes him look like he’s modeled himself on a member of a famous British band like The Beatles or Oasis.

It’s a shaggy, mop-top style that definitely looks cool in its own way – but it isn’t all that practical inside the octagon.

While we didn’t see it in his UFC lightweight debut, it’s easy to imagine Pimblett constantly brushing his hair from his eyes as the blood and sweat of the fight's later rounds kick in.

More to the point, Pimblett’s hairstyle is even more comical to fans of the infamous UK television show The Inbetweeners. This is because it makes him look like a doppelganger of the bragging character Jay.

It’s a comparison that clearly wasn’t lost on the UFC when they signed ‘The Baddy’, as they produced a tweet stating ‘Cage Warriors?! Completed it mate!’ This was in reference to one of the character’s most well-remembered lines.

Overall, Pimblett may well go onto UFC stardom, but even if he doesn’t, he’ll remain one of the promotion’s most recognizable fighters.

