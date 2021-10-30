5 UFC fighters you would want on your side in a street fight

The UFC is chock-full of fighters who one could do well with should they find themselves in the midst of a bust-up on the street. However, some fighters share an especially intimate relationship with the unsanctioned fight game.

The UFC, as a promotion, has become synonymous with excellence in the field of combat sports across the globe. So any fighter from the UFC's roster will only work to tilt the tide in your favor should push come to shove.

There have been multiple instances where combat sports athletes have been forced to rely on their ability to fight outside the octagon. Be it regular street bust-ups or fending off car thieves, fighters have seemingly done it all.

Derrick Lewis talking about fighting off the car thief is pure comedy

While it may seem like fighters have taken on the role of superheroes in some cases, that does not stand true in all instances. The likes of former UFC fighter Alistair Overeem and Urijah Faber have seen their fair share of physical altercations outside the octagon.

However, UFC fighters sending Dutch club bouncers to the hospital or winding up in a clinic nursing multiple injuries after getting jumped by Balinese locals, respectively, is hardly as noble as foiling robbers in broad daylight.

#5. UFC middleweight Chris Weidman

The Long Island born-and-bred Chris Weidman has been quite open about his war stories from his childhood and early adult life in New York. Having lived in the Big Apple during a time when the city was rife with crime, it was only natural for Weidman to have run into trouble at some point.

'The All-American' recounted a similar story while in conversation with Denis Shkuratov and Kacper Rosolowski. In a sit-down with the co-hosts of Submission Radio, the UFC middleweight harked back to the time he and his friends got into a bar-brawl with three men.

This fight, Weidman recalled, took place when he was younger. He claimed that one of his friends was getting picked on by three people. The verbal altercation soon turned physical after a bit of shoving. Here's how Weidman described their clash:

"He went to go push me again I just dropped him with a punch. And as I did that, one of his boys came behind me and tried to throw me in a rear-naked choke. And when he did that I took his arm and I arm threw him. And when I arm threw him over my back, he tried to keep his head up. His head literally scraped across the concrete and his face literally like, his skin just fell off his face."

