5 UFC fighters who could face Conor McGregor for his return to the Octagon

Conor McGregor will be returning to the Octagon soon, as he announced his return to the UFC on the January 18th show.

While the schedule for UFC in January is yet to be announced, it appears certain that the January 18th show will be headlined by the returning McGregor. While McGregor has not won a fight in the company in quite some time, his history with UFC and overall notoriety makes this a much anticipated return.

During the press conference in Russia, Mcgregor announced that the show would take place in the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, but his opponent remained a mystery. McGregor asked the fans to question the UFC about who he would be facing in his return fight, after more than a year away from the Octagon.

While the UFC is yet to release a name, we can reasonably speculate as to who the opponent might be. In this article, we reveal five UFC fighters who could face Conor McGregor upon his return to the company.

#5 Max Holloway

Let's begin with the least likely of the five candidates.

Current UFC Featherweight Champion Max Holloway made a foray into the UFC Lightweight Division earlier this year, but it was a failed venture. He could not overcome Dustin Poirier, who defeated him to become the Interim Lightweight Champion.

Unfortunately for Holloway, this meant that his winning streak came to an end, but he was able to return to the Featherweight Division. Since heading there, he successfully defended his title against Frankie Edgar.

With McGregor returning, a fight against Holloway as a Lightweight would certainly qualify the 'Notorious' Irish fighter for a shot at the winner of Tony Ferguson and Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Both McGregor and Holloway are top names in the UFC, and a match between the two would make for an amazing comeback for the Irish fighter.

