5 UFC legends who were beaten at their own game

In the UFC, fighters usually stick to what they're best at. Strikers usually land better blows, while wrestlers and Brazilian jiu-jitsu specialists dominate the battles in positioning.

More often than not, fans and analysts are able to predict how fighters will perform, based on their preferred styles and how they match up against their opponents. And even when an upset occurs, the way an underdog scores a win usually isn't surprising.

But sometimes, even the most knowledgeable experts couldn't have guessed what would happen in some UFC matchups. Even fighters who reach legendary status can get beat using the styles they're supposedly best at.

Here are five UFC legends who were beaten at their own game:

#5 Jacare Souza's first submission loss - UFC 262

UFC 262: Jacare Souza v Andre Muniz

Ronaldo 'Jacare' Souza is one of the most feared grapplers in MMA. Throughout his career, the Brazilian has scored 13 wins by submission while avoiding getting tapped out himself. But that was before he met Andre Muniz at UFC 262.

In the lead-up to the fight, many were surprised when the whippersnapper claimed he's a better grappler than the legendary 'Jacare.' He proved it in a big way come fight night, though.

With just over a minute remaining in the first round, Muniz became the only man to score a submission win over Jacare Souza. Muniz got Souza's back and forced his opponent to the ground. During a scramble, Muniz caught Souza in an armbar.

WOW 🤯@andremunizufc is able to earn a submission against Jacare at #UFC262 pic.twitter.com/45NMJCn4TF — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) May 16, 2021

The legendary Brazilian jiu-jitsu practitioner would not tap and Muniz pulled harder until Souza's arm snapped. As soon as the arm broke, Muniz let go and referee Jacob Montalvo called the stoppage.

#4 Anderson Silva gets knocked out - UFC 162

Anderson Silva

Andreson Silva was once the most dominant champion in the UFC. He made quick work of most of his challengers, scoring several wins by knockout and TKO.

When accomplished wrestler Chris Weidman challenged Silva for the UFC middleweight title, nobody imagined he could get the better of the champ on the feet. But then the unthinkable happened.

In round two, Weidman caught Silva with a huge left hook to the jaw. 'The Spider' taunted his opponent by pretending he's wobbled but Weidman capitalized on the opportunity by connecting more punches to Silva's head.

Silva came crashing to the ground, and Weidman finished him off with a few more ground strikes. Just like that, Silva's seven-year reign of terror came to an end.

#3 Cain Velasquez gasses out - UFC 188

Cain Velasquez

Cain Velasquez rose to the top of the heavyweight division by being one of the most relentless fighters in the UFC. Velasquez used his inhuman-like cardio to hound his opponents and turn the pressure up on them for as long as the fight went on.

At UFC 188, Velasquez returned from a two-year layoff against Fabricio Werdum in front of his hometown crowd.

However, Velasquez underestimated the conditions of fighting in Mexico City, which is 2,250 meters above sea level. Apparently, Velaquez flew into Mexico City just two weeks before his fight. Meanwhile, Werdum spent six weeks in the Mexican capital, giving his body ample time to acclimate.

Come fight night, it was evident that Velasquez wasn't ready for the altitude. The Mexican-American significantly slowed down after the opening round. Werdum ultimately submitted an exhausted Velasquez via guillotine choke in round three.

#2 Brock Lesnar gets intimidated - UFC 141

Brock Lesnar has been one of the most terrifying fighters in the UFC. At 6'3" and 265 pounds, Lesnar has a size advantage over most UFC heavyweights. Considering Lesnar is quick and agile for a man his size, it isn't surprising why he strikes fear in the hearts of his opponents.

But at UFC 141, Lesnar came face-to-face with Alistair Overeem, who towered over him. The main event bout served as Overeem's octagon debut while the former UFC heavyweight champion was returning after battling diverticulitis.

The usually intimidating Lesnar was uncharacteristically sheepish during the face-off, and once the bell rang, Overeem stalked him like prey. 'The Demolition Man' used his surgical striking skills to put Lesnar away with a devastating body kick in the first round.

#1 Chuck Liddell gets knocked out - UFC 88

Reebok Zig Yacht

Chuck Liddell has collected multiple highlight reel-worthy knockouts throughout his UFC career. Trading blows with 'The Iceman' was a bad idea for most UFC light heavyweights in the mid 2000s, as Liddel had proved time and again that he only needed to land one punch to put his opponents away.

Just a year removed from his UFC title reign, Liddell was trying to claw his way back into title contention in 2008. But to get there, he had to go through then-undefeated rising star Rashad Evans.

Evans was primarily seen as a wrestler. So when he squared off against Liddell at UFC 88, many expected him to shoot for a takedown each time an opportunity presented itself.

But the TUF (The Ultimate Fighter) winner proved he's more than just a wrestler when he iced Liddell with a powerful overhand right that sent the UFC icon crashing to the mat, unconscious.