5 UFC stars who failed to maximize their potential

Every year sees a bunch of new prospects hit the UFC. Each time, at least a handful of them garner quite a great deal of hype due to their abilities in the octagon.

Over the years, we’ve seen a number of prospects burst onto the scene in the UFC and appear to have all the potential in the world, only to not live up to their billing when all was said and done.

Various factors are to blame when this happens – from injuries, to a lack of focus, to plain bad luck. However, it’s always somewhat disappointing to see.

With that in mind, here are five UFC stars who failed to maximize their potential.

#5. Warlley Alves – UFC welterweight

Despite holding a win over Colby Covington, Warlley Alves has never quite reached his potential

Ever since its inaugural season back in 2005, The Ultimate Fighter has been one of the prime breeding grounds for prospects in the UFC.

The reality show might be somewhat maligned these days, but it has still produced some great fighters, from Rashad Evans and Michael Bisping to Robert Whittaker and Kamaru Usman.

Back in 2014, it looked like welterweight prospect Warlley Alves would almost definitely join that list of successful TUF graduates. A member of Team Sonnen on the third season of TUF: Brazil, Alves destroyed three opponents en route to the final, where he choked out Marcio Alexandre to win the season’s welterweight tournament.

Early on, it looked like Alves would have no problem replicating his TUF success in the octagon proper. He edged out tough veteran Alan Jouban in his first post-reality show bout, and then impressively finished Nordine Taleb and Colby Covington with nasty guillotine chokes.

However, a red flag emerged when Alves gassed out in a fight with Bryan Barberena and ended up dropping a decision. A few months later, he was well beaten by Usman, proving that he wasn’t quite on the level of the division’s top prospects.

Since then, Alves has continued to struggle for traction, producing excellent performances at times but also struggling against more talented fighters, particularly showing issues with his cardio and durability.

Essentially, while he’s done well to remain part of the promotion’s roster for almost a decade now, when you consider that Sonnen considered him a future title contender, if not welterweight champion, it’s hard not to believe he’s failed to reach his potential.

