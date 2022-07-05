UFC superstars are tough, highly skilled and amongst some of the deadliest people to walk the earth.

Through their skills in the octagon, these UFC fighters have shown everyone just how lethal mixed martial artists can be. That being said, UFC fighters also have a softer and more relatable side, one that often eludes us.

This is usually seen when they take to social media and share an image from their day-to-day life or, in this case, from their childhood. It is these glimpses that give fans a more nuanced and realistic image of these fighters as people.

With that, let’s have a look at 5 times UFC superstars shared their childhood pictures and stories on social media.

# 5. Amanda Nunes - UFC women's featherweight champion

Former two-division champion and current UFC women’s featherweight champion, Amanda Nunes is a force to be reckoned with in the UFC women’s roster. She has earned her spot amongst the greatest mixed martial artists of all time, with her aggressive fighting style and numerous victories.

A few years back, Nunes took to Instagram to share an image of herself as a toddler paired with a boy celebrating the ’Festa Junina' festival. The festival stems from the idea of allowing urban city folk to stay in touch with their village and agricultural roots by celebrating it.

A rather unamused Nunes can be seen in the image, standing alongside her partner, sporting a rustic country look which is central to the theme of the festival. Although still a child in the picture, one can easily spot her menacing look that we're so accustomed to. Needless to say, fans found the image of toddler Nunes extremely cute and adorable.

# 4. Rose Namajunas

'Thug' Rose Namajunas really does live up to her moniker and is an absolute gangster in the octagon. The nickname finds its origins in her childhood, where as a result of picking fights with children much bigger than her, friends started to call her 'Thug'.

It's also no coincidence that Namajunas has been training in martial arts since the tender age of five. Having started with Taekwondo, she "rose" through the ranks and by the age of nine, she had even earned a junior black belt.

This was confirmed when Namajunas posted a picture on Instagram, where #babythugrose can be seen wearing her Taekwondo gi and black belt, all the while absolutely nailing a perfect split.

As if that wasn't impressive enough, the background in the image is made up of an endless bunch of trophies, which presumably belonged to her.

# 3. Khabib Nurmagomedov

The name Khabib Nurmagomedov evokes a sense of fright amongst fighters even today, as he holds an unbeaten record and is one of the GOATS of MMA. 'The Eagle' amazed UFC fans globally with his combination of brute strength, intense takedowns and hard punches.

Fans have always been curious about the childhood of Nurmagomedov, who spent his early years deep in the Soviet Union's mountainous republic of Dagestan. However, we were in for a treat when Khabib gave us a look into just that through a picture he uploaded on Instagram.

The post features an 8-year-old Nurmagomedov wearing a white cap while standing alongside his friends, way back in 1996. The photo was taken in the town of Kirovaul, which is the same town where he most likely wrestled a bear at age 9. A truly fascinating peek into the formative years of 'The Eagle'.

# 2. Valentina Shevchenko

With an MMA record of 23-3, it is no surprise that Valentina Shevchenko is a fighter, the likes of which women’s mixed martial arts have never seen before.

A true definition of a champion, Shevchenko’s unparalleled skills as a fighter and superstar image is a result of the dedication she possesses towards her craft. Shevchenko's mother too trained in Taekwondo and helped her nurture a championship mentality early on.

'Bullet' posted an image on Instagram that showed herself and her sister Antonina, aged three and seven, standing with their mother in front of a large christmas tree.

The image appears to have been taken during what Shevchenko described as her first New Year's Eve celebration 30 years back.

And although @theufcsisters share a number of photos together, this photo will always be remembered as truly special.

# 1. Francis Ngannou

UFC heavyweight champion Francis 'The Predator' Ngannou is one of mixed martial arts' most gifted athletes. With no formal background in combat sports, Ngannou’s entry into the world of MMA in his 20's and subsequent rise to the very top is the stuff of legends.

However, we all also know how 'The Predator' had to work in a sand quarry at age 10 as a result of his family's poor financial condition. Ngannou decided to leave Africa and began an arduous journey on foot. During this journey, he faced incredibly difficult circumstances that even involved crossing the Sahara desert, while making his way to a better life in France.

On the 20th anniversary of his father’s death, Ngannou shared a heartfelt picture of himself as a child propped up by his father.

The post itself documented the anguish 'The Predator' faced as a result of his poverty stricken upbringing, and although he has always been respected as a fighter, fans were definitely left with a newfound respect, albeit teary eyed, for Francis Ngannou.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far