5 of the most underappreciated fighters in the UFC today

The UFC’s roster has expanded like crazy over the years. These days, the promotion is home to twelve different weight classes and hundreds of fighters. With the UFC now boasting such a huge roster, it’s only natural that a number of fighters become underappreciated by the fans for a variety of different reasons.

Some of these fighters are underappreciated because they’re not quite good enough to contend for a UFC title. Others have quiet personalities that don’t exactly sell well.

Some even end up being underappreciated simply because they’ve been around for so long, fans forget quite how good they are.

So with this considered, here are five of the most underappreciated fighters in the UFC today.

#5. Drew Dober – UFC lightweight contender

Drew Dober is underappreciated despite a highly exciting fighting style

While not ever UFC fighters can climb the ladder into title contention, plenty become hugely popular simply by implementing an exciting fighting style. The likes of Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone, Derrick Lewis and Dan Ige have all become fan favorites. This is due to their ability to put on exciting fights and finish their opponents, even if none of them have ever worn UFC gold.

However, one of the most exciting fighters on the UFC roster today – Drew Dober – somehow remains underappreciated by fans.

The reason for this is honestly a mystery. It’s true that Dober isn’t the most charismatic fighter on the roster, particularly on the microphone. Whenever the native of Denver, Colorado gets into action though, fireworks ensue.

An aggressive striker with a penchant for brutal knockouts, Dober has slowly evolved his game over recent years, something he attributes to training with former UFC interim lightweight champ Justin Gaethje.

While he hasn’t climbed into title contention just yet, his victories over the likes of Polo Reyes, Alexander Hernandez and Frank Camacho were wildly entertaining.

Despite losing his last two fights, it doesn’t look like Dober will change his straightforward, head-hunting style any time soon. This should mean he eventually becomes a fan favourite with UFC crowds. Until then, though, he’ll remain one of the promotion’s most underappreciated fighters.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Jack Cunningham