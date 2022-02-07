5 most vicious Derrick Lewis KOs in the UFC

Derrick Lewis is one of the most beloved and entertaining fighters on the UFC roster. His incredible sense of humor, coupled with his intensity and propenity for jaw-dropping knockouts, has made him a fan-favorite.

Lewis owns the record for the most knockout wins in the history of the UFC. He is also tied with Frank Mir for the most finishes in the heavyweight division.

What makes Derrick Lewis special is the fact that he has been among the top heavyweights in the world's premier MMA organization for what seems like ages, despite his somewhat one-dimensional style of fighting.

The Houston native has knocked out experienced kickboxers and seasoned wrestlers. The sport is just a lot more fun to watch when he's around.

That said, we thought we'd take a look at the five most vicious knockouts handed out by 'The Black Beast' during his time in the UFC.

Honorable mentions include his KO/TKO victories over Gabriel Gonzaga, Shamil Abdurakhimov, Viktor Pesta and Marcin Tybura.

#5. Derrick Lewis vs. Chris Daukaus - UFC Vegas 45

Derrick Lewis locked horns with surging heavyweight contender Chris Daukaus in the main event of UFC Vegas 45, the UFC's final event of 2021. Lewis was coming off a disappointing showing against Ciryl Gane at UFC 265, while Daukaus was riding a four-fight KO/TKO winning streak in the promotion.

Daukaus represented a new breed of heavyweights taking over the UFC. The Philadelphia native boasts incredible movement and footwork, two facets heavily lacking in Lewis' game. The public consensus was that 'The Black Beast' would get picked apart just as he was against Gane and the betting odds reflected the same.

UFC @ufc #UFCVegas45 The final fight of 2021 is UNDERWAY The final fight of 2021 is UNDERWAY 👊 #UFCVegas45 https://t.co/r4TQjI9Wqy

Lewis silenced the doubters in style as he swarmed Daukaus in the very first round. The Houston native caught his counterpart with multiple blows before the referee was forced to call a halt to the action.

With his knockout victory over Daukaus, Lewis became the all-time leader for the most KOs in UFC history.

Amusingly, before his post-fight interview with Michael Bisping, Derrick Lewis threw his groin cup into the audience in attendance at the UFC Apex. He subsequently told Bisping that he would love another shot at the title, but isn't interested in five-round fights anymore.

UFC @ufc #UFCVegas45 The reason why @TheBeast_UFC threw his cup to the fans is actually genius! The reason why @TheBeast_UFC threw his cup to the fans is actually genius! 😂 #UFCVegas45 https://t.co/iUOEWypK65

