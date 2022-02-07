5 most vicious Tai Tuivasa KOs in the UFC

Tai Tuivasa has emerged as one of the most popular fan-favorite fighters on the UFC roster in recent years. There are two things that are synonymous with the affable Australian – shoeys and vicious knockouts.

Tuivasa joined the UFC in 2017. He was signed after back-to-back KO victories in championship bouts on the Australian regional MMA scene and made his promotional debut at UFC Fight Night 121. He secured a sensational finish on the night, setting the tone for his subsequent octagon outings.

Tuivasa holds a professional record of 13-3. Out of 13 wins, 12 have come by way of KO/TKO. We thought we'd take a look at his best performances in the UFC so far.

Here are the five most vicious Tai Tuivasa KOs in the UFC.

#5. Tai Tuivasa vs. Greg Hardy - UFC 264

Tai Tuivasa squared off against Greg Hardy on the main card of UFC 264: Poirier vs. McGregor 3, one of the biggest UFC events of 2021. Both fighters are known for their one-punch knockout power and most were of the opinion that this fight wouldn't see a second round.

The masses were right as the bout ended less than 70 seconds after it began. Both heavyweights traded bombs towards the end of the first minute of the fight. Hardy landed a clean shot that noticeably stunned Tuivasa. As the former NFL player closed in for the kill shot, he got caught with a thunderous left hook.

Hardy collapsed and Tuivasa finished him off with a couple of vicious ground strikes.

Moments after the finish, Tuivasa climbed the cage wall and proceeded to deliver his now-iconic shoey celebration. This was the first time he had done the celebration seconds after knocking out his opponent and it produced one of the most memorable moments of the night.

He earned a 'Performance of the Night' bonus for his efforts.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Harvey Leonard