5 wildest reactions to finishes by UFC commentators

The UFC has been prolific with highlight-reel finishes that elicit reactions ranging from jaw-dropping to running around the room in shock. While fans have the freedom to let their expletives fly and react however they see fit, commentators must keep some professionalism tied to how they react while watching the most volatile sport in the world.

Joe Rogan, Daniel Cormier, Michael Bisping, etc... the list of brash personalities that find themselves at the commentator booth goes on. A good portion of the staff for this job is former fighters who dropped the gloves and put on the earpiece. Although they're on the clock, they sometimes let their passion for the sport fly and get lost in the moment when shocking events happen and they're seated front row for it.

These reactions have been fun to look back and watch. The UFC has integrated the commentator's reactions as part of the fight replays. They even post compilations of the reactions on their social media platforms. It's exciting to see professionals let their inner fans out and get animated when things get exciting. While the quality reactions are abundant, we've sifted through and found some of the most fun ones.

Here are the five wildest reactions to finishes by UFC commentators:

#5. Rose Namajunas vs. Joanna Jedrzejczyk - UFC 217

UFC 217: Jedrzejczyk v Namajunas

Rose Namajunas defeating then-undefeated Joanna Jedrzejczyk remains one of the biggest upsets in MMA history. A perfect 14-0 record had most fans and fighters thinking that Namajunas would be as good as a title defended for Jedrzejczyk. 'Thug' Rose had other plans and believed in herself when almost everyone else didn't.

As this UFC 217 bout got underway, things started well for the challenger. Jedrzejczyk is a notoriously slow starter, so her lack of strikes landing wasn't different from any of her previous fights. Namajunas landed a glancing blow that got the commentator booth excited, but the replay showed it was primarily a slip on Jedrzejczyk's part. The next knockdown wasn't a slip, though. A clean lead hook floored the Polish fighter.

As Namajunas rained down seminal blows, Joe Rogan, Jon Anik, and Daniel Cormier couldn't believe their eyes. The referee halted the fight had all three commentators leave their seats. As the trio of pundits tried to do their job and speak on this stoppage, Cormier was at a loss for words and could only exclaim "Thug Rose" repeatedly.

Watch their reactions below:

#4. Jorge Masvidal vs. Ben Askren - UFC 239

UFC 239: Masvidal vs Askren

When Jon Anik was doing his promotional plug for Modelo, he was forced to hold on to that last syllable as he was in shock at what happened just before him. It only took 'Gamebred' five seconds to dispose of his adversary at UFC 239.

"The fight clock is brought to you by Modelo-Oh!"

Anik exclaimed as Masvidal sprinted at Askren, who ducked right into a flying knee.

The commentator booth had three different but appropriate reactions: Anik couldn't sit still, Rogan had to reach out and grab Felder to make sure it was real life, and Paul Felder couldn't muster a word.

The MMA community blew up after this knockout, but seeing the immediate and organic reactions of the analysts sitting cageside shows just how wild this sport can be. With one of the most wild knockouts in MMA history comes one of the most fun reactions from the UFC's commentators.

#3. Juliana Peña vs. Amana Nunes - UFC 269

UFC 269: Amanda Nunes vs Julianna Peña

As arguably the best female fighter in MMA history was forced to tap, Daniel Cormier's voice hit octaves that they've never hit before. Amanda Nunes' run as bantamweight champion was a lot of things, but "competitive" wasn't a great adjective for it.

Nunes ran through anyone and everyone, so of course she would be a massive betting favorite when slated against Juliana Peña. The first round of this fight went fairly well for 'The Lioness' -- she landed heavy strikes and had a good amount of control time. Things switched into the favor of 'The Venezuelian Vixen' in the second round.

Peña's jab was unforgiving. The volume and reletnlessness seemed to mentally break Nunes, who's used to her opponents crumbling under pressure and power. As Peña took the back and the belt of Nunes, the commentary booth erupted with shock and excitement.

#2. Kamaru Usman vs. Jorge Masvidal 2 - UFC 261

Kamaru Usman kicks Jorge Masvidal in their first fight at UFC 251

Perhaps lackluster is a bit harsh, but Kamaru Usman's performance over a late notice Jorge Masvidal in their first meeting left room for fans to think that 'Gamebred' could win that fight with a full camp. This train of thought didn't seem too far off either, as Masvidal was landing some good shots in the second meeting.

Working the broadcasting booth, Daniel Cormier seemed to have a sense of clairvoyance as he kept commenting on the champion's right hand. The same right hand landed flush in the second round, and Masvidal would be knocked out cold for the first time in his career. This happened just as everyone watching wondered how UFC 261 could get any wilder.

'The Nigerian Nightmare' had a clear path to victory, and it was to wrestle. However, the threat of the takedown led to him knocking out the striker. Joe Rogan was rendered wide-eyed, and Cormier immediately left his seat to further express his awe about the vicious right hand of Usman.

#1. Beneil Dariush vs. Drakkar Klose

Beneil Dariush at UFC 262 against Tony Ferguson

Not only did this fight start the template of the commentary booth as a meme template, but it also stopped any fans from doubting Dariush. Although he was already on a three-fight win streak with two submissions, the Kings MMA fighter still wasn't getting the respect he deserved.

The streak was close to derailed, however. Klose landed some big shots on his opponent that seemed to have him significantly wobbled, forcing him to back up towards the fence. Not afraid of a firefight, Dariush entertained the exchange of fists and landed a heavy blow of his own. This put Klose on the back foot. Unable to avoid Dariush's power shots, Klose ate a punch that rendered him unconscious, dislodged his mouthpiece, and sent him falling back into the fence.

This come-from-behind onslaught had the commentators on the edge of their seats. As soon as Klose wobbled and took a step back, the energy from the broadcasters began its crescendo, which peaked in the form of Joe Rogan leaning as far back as possible, Cormier laying into Rogan, and Jon Anik throwing his whole body into his words.

