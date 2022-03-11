5 reasons why Beneil Dariush is the man to end Islam Makhachev's win streak

While Islam Makhachev has been nothing short of impressive as of late, Beneil Dariush is close behind as they are both near the ever-so elusive title shot.

These two were set to meet at UFC Fight Night on February 26, but an injury forced Dariush out of the fight. Makhachev took on a game Bobby Green, a bout in which he handily won in the first round.

The Makhachev and Dariush fight is still going to happen, per Dana White. While news should surface soon on when this bout will take place, let's take a look at the 5 reasons why Beneil Dariush is the man to end Islam Makhachev's ten-fight win streak.

#5. Beneil Dariush is active on bottom

Dariush is an incredible grappler, this has been shown time and time again. Dariush has taken on many great jiu jitsu fighters and has largely overcome these situations.

Makhachev will have to battle to score the takedowns he'll most likely be after. Beyond that, Dariush will make any positional battle a very tough one. Dariush also thrives in scrambles, whereas Makhachev is a methodical, step-by-step submission hunter.

And that's assuming Makhachev lands these takedowns. His wrestling is better than Dariush's, but Dariush has surprised fans with his always-improving skillset on more than one occasion - this could be another of those instances.

#4. Beneil Dariush has more weapons

UFC Fight Night: Dariush v Holtzman

Dariush's latest rise to title contention has perhaps been one of the most exciting in UFC history. Eclectic in the way he's finishing these top-notch opponents, Beneil Dariush has caused some of the most memorable commentator booth reactions.

Spinning attacks, sneaky submissions, and comebacks that end up with starched opponents is what Dariush has been doing in this most recent run to the top. A 7 fight win streak with 4 superb finishes should garner some support as Dariush takes on Makhachev.

Makhachev hasn't fought anyone as experienced or threatening from the bottom as Dariush, and this should show when the two finally meet. Furthermore, Dariush is a much harder fighter to read.

#3. Beneil Dariush has become more durable and confident

UFC 262: Tony Ferguson v Beneil Dariush

Dariush has improved in so many ways over the course of this win-streak. Noticeably, he's hasn't been rushing to secure positions, showing a new, cool-headed style. Dariush will be ready and willing to trade on the feet and engage in grappling situations.

Islam Makhachev has fought some very tough opponents (e.g. Dan Hooker, Drew Dober and most recently, Bobby Green). These are no walk-in-the-park victories, not even close. However, Dariush has taken on the likes of Tony Ferguson, beat their common denominator, Drew Dober (in a more creative fashion), and finished fighters that have not been finished prior. He fought comfortably and confidently in all of these fights, not necessarily forcing anything.

Sure, losses aren't great to have on record, but the bounce-back from these losses shows how resilient Dariush is. He has entertained other fighters' gameplans and not only been comfortable, but successful with it. This confidence could pay dividends when fighting Makhachev. If the takedowns don't land and Makhachev is forced to stand, this will be a fight in Dariush's territory.

#2. Beneil Dariush Has Great Submissions

UFC Fight Night The Korean Zombie v Rodriguez

Dariush is very accomplished in the jiu jitsu world alone. Having competed with the likes of Kron Gracie, this shows that he's a threat to Makhachev if this fight turns into a grappling match.

Beneil Dariush sports an 81% takedown defense, which is a threat to the Russian fighter's odds in and of itself. Beyond that, he can really do some work on the mat. Reference any of his jiu jitsu matches or the Drew Dober fight, which were particularly fun.

Makhachev is a phenomenal fighter and a large hill to climb for anyone, but Dariush's tools are just as sharp and more plentiful than his opponents. The fun thing is that this bout is so unpredictable. Strikers delight, grappling match, or the quintessential MMA fight, anything can happen and Dariush should be prepared for all of the above.

#1. The Heavy Hands of Dariush

UFC 248 Adesanya v Romero

Beneil Dariush has been showing off his striking more and more in his recent fights. The iconic knockout over Drakker Klose was followed up by a spinning-backfist KO over Scott Holtzman, who prior, was never finished.

Digging deeper into Dariush's fights will show him knocking out James Vick in emphatic fashion. Dariush has always had the power, but he's become more calm and calculated. Makhachev is no slouch on the feet, but his lone loss does come by way of TKO. Dariush would be more than happy to oblige in a standup battle with Makhachev.

Dariush has much more experience playing with fire than Makhachev, and this could come in handy when the two clash. Dariush will be comfortable in situations that Makhachev could panic in.

