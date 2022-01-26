"He's not a s**t commentator" - Michael Bisping slams critics of Joe Rogan

Michael Bisping has taken aim at critics of his fellow UFC commentator Joe Rogan. The former UFC middleweight champion noted that an article by a news outlet, MMA Fighting, criticized Rogan and a few other UFC personalities’ commentary work.

In a Q&A session on his YouTube channel, Bisping suggested that most of Rogan’s critics are against him because they get nowhere near as many views as the renowned comedian and podcaster. ‘The Count’ stated:

“Joe Rogan is incredible. As [MMA analyst/YouTube personality] ‘Jesse ON FIRE’ said – He [Rogan] pretty much invented the job of being a mixed martial arts commentator. It wasn’t around before the UFC. This was the first one. And Joe still does a great job. I just feel like people just love to hate on people. Joe Rogan’s doing incredibly well. If you’ve ever seen him do stand-up comedy, the man is f**king hilarious.”

Additionally, Bisping explained that Rogan is incredibly friendly in person, adding that he’s never had a bad interaction with the former Taekwondo competitor. ‘The Count’ also pointed out that Rogan is earning a considerable amount of money from his tremendously-successful podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience.

Bisping added:

“So, now everyone’s talking s**t. Now, okay, there’s some stuff on his podcast that people probably disagree with, like, with the vaccines and all that type of stuff. And I don’t agree with everything he says. But you can’t f**king talk about that and then because of that, because his views don’t align with your views, automatically, he’s a s**t commentator. ‘Cause he’s not a s**t commentator. He’s just not.”

Watch Bisping voice his support for Rogan in the video below:

Dana White weighs in on the petition to cancel Joe Rogan’s podcast

A recent online petition that was purportedly signed by a total of 270 doctors, science educators and physicians demanded that Spotify ought to shut down Rogan’s podcast. Their argument alluded to the vast reach of the JRE podcast worldwide, and they alleged that Rogan was using his platform to spread misinformation regarding the COVID-19 vaccine.

Rogan, on his part, has consistently maintained that he isn’t an anti-vaxxer. Furthermore, UFC president Dana White addressed the petition to cancel JRE. During an appearance on the Full Send Podcast, White expressed his support for Rogan, saying:

"I know they've come out and said there's like 200-250 doctors. I know when they started researching these people, they weren't really doctors... You're not canceling Rogan. And the thing is with Rogan, he's a brilliant guy. He does his homework and he knows what he's talking about."

Watch the full podcast below:

