Al Iaquinta wants Ben Askren to repeatedly take Jake Paul down in their boxing match

Ben Askren has received some 'advice' from UFC Lightweight Al Iaquinta ahead of his boxing debut against Jake Paul.

Al Iaquinta took to Twitter to share his thoughts on what he believes will be the correct course of action for Ben Askren in his fight against Jake Paul.

"It would be great if Ben just kept taking this guy [Paul] down. Like bro I’m retired I don’t care disqualify me you ain’t landing s**t, ground and pound, done", he said.

The advice to execute takedowns in a professional boxing bout seems out-of-place. Correspondingly, users questioned Al Iaquinta about the reason behind such peculiar advice.

Al Iaquinta replied, suggesting that he thinks Ben Askren would get beat up by Jake Paul if he didn't take him down.

Moreover, Jake Paul himself stated that he does not believe that Ben Askren will be able to hit him at all. This statement came as a response to Ben Askren's prediction about how their fight will go down. Ben Askren had predicted a round-7 TKO against the 24-year-old YouTuber. In an interview with Ariel Helwani, Jake Paul responded saying,

"My response is go google 'Ben Askren striking'. You know, it's not gonna go that long. It's not gonna go that long. I don't even think he'll hit me, I haven't been hit one time in the face in my past two fights. So I haven't even been punched as a pro boxer one time. Nate Robinson landed one body shot in a clinch, I don't think Ben Askren will even hit me. That's my prediction."

Does the widespread opinion about Ben Askren's 'inferior striking' hold credibility?

Social media has reflected opinions that Ben Askren may be biting off more than he can chew against the YouTube star. This is largely because Askren's striking abilities as a professional mixed martial artist have never really shone as much as his wrestling.

'Funky' Ben Askren has a reputation as a very strong wrestler. However, he has never been known for his his stand-up striking game.

Ben Askren was also knocked out in just 5 seconds by Jorge Masvidal back at UFC 239. Till date, that is the quickest KO in UFC history.

As Ben Askren shot for a takedown in the very beginning, Jorge Masvidal leapt and landed a powerful knee, knocking him out cold.

Therefore, social media could be justified in doubting his striking credentials ahead of the Jake Paul boxing fight.