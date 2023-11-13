Find out about the biggest UFC updates and other stories with Sportskeeda's daily MMA News Roundup.

Today's issue will discuss Alex Pereira's call-out, Conor McGregor's reaction to Usman Nurmagomedov's drug failure, and more.

#3. Alex Pereira's 'respectful' UFC 295 call-out gets misconstrued in translation

The internet rightfully went wild when Alex Pereira announced in front of a packed Madison Square Garden, "Adesanya, come to Daddy!"

Fans and fighters found it amusing that even after four bouts against Adesanya - two in kickboxing and two in MMA - Pereira was still keen to fight him simply because he got knocked out the last time. Adesanya himself did not take too kindly to the call-out. He mocked 'Poatan' in response and gloated about the UFC 287 knockout on social media.

However, apart from that one sentence Pereira himself said in English, he was seemingly quite respectful and wholesome in what he intended to say. Unfortunately, that did not get translated that way to Adesanya and by extension, all non-Portuguese-speaking fans.

The MMA fan account @homeoffight shared a video of the call-out along with English subtitles, which shows what Pereira gave Adesanya the highest level of honor a fighter can give to a rival:

"I am not that type of guy that calls people out, but there is a guy that I want to fight. There is a guy who motivated me, he literally rescued me from the bar. He once made an interview that I sit in a bar and envy him... By that he motivated me. He rescued me from that bar... Now he says that he won't fight until 2027 but that would be a waste of talent. So, I want to rescue him too. That guy is Adesanya."

Several other UFC fans also chipped in with their version of the translation, all of which point towards the same.

#2. Conor McGregor reacts to Usman Nurmagomedov failing drug test

The world of MMA sees many rivalries brew and settle, but the one hatchet that might never get buried is Conor McGregor's beef with Khabib Nurmagomedov and his clan. Undoubtedly one of the ugliest feuds of all time, the rivalry that started prior to their UFC 229 clash has continued to date. While McGregor has been the primary perpetrator, Nurmagomedov's team never had any kind words for the Irishman either.

In his latest social media rant, McGregor reacted to Khabib's cousin Usman getting flagged for a failed drug test. In the since-deleted tweets, McGregor called the Nurmagomedov clan "hypocrites of the highest order" and once again dragged Khabib's late father into the trash-talk.

Take a look at the tweets, screenshotted and shared by FanSided MMA's Amy Kaplan:

#1. Francis Ngannou could fight for a title next

Francis Ngannou's coach, Dewey Cooper, told Mike Bohn after the Tyson Fury fight that 'The Predator' will be given a top-10 spot on the WBC rankings because "he's better than most of the heavyweights."

Turns out, it could be sooner than later.

Michael Benson reported on Sunday that Ngannou's heavyweight ranking is to be confirmed during the upcoming WBC convention in Uzbekistan. Benson stated that this development could mean the former UFC heavyweight champion fights for the WBC heavyweight world title in a potential rematch with Tyson Fury.

As far as the rematch is concerned, it is what Ngannou wants his next fight to be. In an interview with TMZ, he said that after a second fight with Fury, he would like to compete in MMA next year. He also said he has no intention of appealing the controversial split decision that many thought he won.

