UFC 290 is set to take place on July 8 as the culmination of International Fight Week. In the event’s co-headliner, reigning flyweight champion Brandon Moreno will defend against top contender Alexandre Pantoja.

‘The Assassin Baby’ has faced Pantoja twice in the past, and interestingly, he’s lost both encounters. The Mexican was choked out by ‘The Cannibal’ during the tapings of TUF 24 in 2016, and lost a decision when they faced off in 2018.

UFC @ufc



They’re running it back for the flyweight title at #OnThisDay in 2018, Brandon Moreno and Alexandre Pantoja threw down for three hard roundsThey’re running it back for the flyweight title at #UFC290 in July #OnThisDay in 2018, Brandon Moreno and Alexandre Pantoja threw down for three hard rounds 👊They’re running it back for the flyweight title at #UFC290 in July 🏆 https://t.co/LwAdXQ2wnN

In the five years that have followed that encounter, Moreno has won two of four fights with former titleholder Deiveson Figueiredo. He has also beaten Kai Kara-France, Brandon Royval and Jussier Formiga. His current title reign is the second time that he’s held the undisputed flyweight title.

Pantoja, meanwhile, has won six of his eight bouts since defeating Moreno, and ‘The Cannibal’ is currently on a three-fight winning streak.

The Brazilian recently gave an interview to MMA Junkie, and unsurprisingly, he seems confident that he will beat Moreno for a third time to become the new UFC flyweight champion.

“I’m gonna smash Brandon Moreno. I like when Khabib said that to Conor McGregor: 'I’m gonna smash your boy.' That’s what’s gonna happen on July 8th. I come for complete domination like I did in Chile.”

Watch Alexandre Pantoja discuss his upcoming fight with Brandon Moreno below.

By the time UFC 290 comes around, it will be almost a year since Pantoja’s last fight in the octagon.

Despite this layoff, numerous observers, including current welterweight contender Gilbert Burns, have stated that they believe ‘The Cannibal’ has what it takes to become UFC flyweight champion.

UFC 290 Brandon Moreno vs. Alexandre Pantoja: Who else is fighting on the card?

UFC 290 is set to go down on July 8 at Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena. As the centrepiece of 2023’s International Fight Week, the event promises to be a big one.

Earlier this month, Dana White announced a number of the fights set for the card, including the headliner: a UFC featherweight title bout between Alexander Volkanovski and Yair Rodriguez.

UFC @ufc



Dana White just dropped the entire main card for International Fight Week and it's HUGE Our #UFC290 main event is OFFICIAL!Dana White just dropped the entire main card for International Fight Week and it's HUGE Our #UFC290 main event is OFFICIAL! Dana White just dropped the entire main card for International Fight Week and it's HUGE 🔥 https://t.co/aoNWRRiJvb

Some of the other fights on the card include a bout between Robert Whittaker and Dricus du Plessis, with the winner likely to fight Israel Adesanya for the UFC middleweight title in the near future. Hot prospect Bo Nickal will be facing Tresean Gore.

The event will also feature the retirement fight for legendary former welterweight champion Robbie Lawler, although surprisingly, his bout with Niko Price will be on the preliminary card.

Poll : 0 votes