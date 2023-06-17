Anatoly Malykhin tells Arjan Bhullar what will happen at ONE Friday Fights 22

Anatoly Malykhin sent a warning to Arjan Bhullar ahead of their heavyweight unification world championship bout.

On June 23, Malykhin and Bhullar will meet inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium to determine the undisputed ONE heavyweight king. The highly-anticipated bout has been postponed twice, leading to rising tension between the rivals.

During a recent interview with the South China Morning Post, Malykhin was asked about the bad blood between him and Bhullar. He responded by saying:

“Hey, Chicken. I’ll kill you in two weeks. Let’s go!"

Bhullar made his ONE Championship debut in October 2019, defeating Mauro Cerilli by unanimous decision. His next fight wouldn’t be until May 2021, when he fought Brandon Vera for the ONE heavyweight world title. On that night, ‘Singh’ made history by dethroning Vera with a second-round TKO.

Bhullar has been plagued with injuries and business negotiations over the past two years. As a result, Malykhin was matched up against Kirill Grishenko in February 2022 for the ONE interim heavyweight world title. Malykhin utilized his ferocious power and secured a second-round knockout. He stayed active with another fight ten months later, defeating Reinier de Ridder for the ONE light heavyweight world title at ONE on Prime Video 5.

Someone's 0 has to go on June 23, as Anatoly Malykhin holds a promotional record of 4-0 with four KO/TKOs, and Arjan Bhullar has won both of his fights in ONE. The world-class heavyweights will go toe-to-toe in the main event of the first half of ONE Friday Fights 22, which goes down inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

