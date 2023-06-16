Arjan Bhullar feels he will search for Anatoly Malykhin’s weaknesses and "exploit them"

After his long period of absence, Arjan Bhullar has got a huge fight waiting for him on his return.

Since claiming the ONE heavyweight world title back in 2021, Bhullar has been inactive due to some contract negotiations and injuries.

Throughout his period of inactivity, one heavyweight contender has emerged at the front of the pack. That man is none other than Anatoly Malykhin.

The Russian superstar has gained four consecutive finishes under the ONE Championship banner, claiming two world championships and establishing himself as one of the best on the roster.

Due to his undefeated record and finishing rate, the Russian poses a huge threat to the world champion when both men put their titles on the line at ONE Friday Fights 22.

At the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on June 23, Bhullar will finally return to take on the contender waiting in the wings, and ‘Singh’ remains extremely confident that he is the best heavyweight in the division.

In an interview with MMA Underground on YouTube, Arjan Bhullar spoke about the advantages that he holds over his opponent after studying him from afar:

“He’s been doing what he’s had to do, hasn’t had a blemish so far. I wouldn’t say he’s perfect - his record is, but he’s got big holes, and we’re gonna look to exploit them.”

Watch the full interview below:

North American viewers can watch the entire ONE Friday Fights 22 card live and free on ONE Championship's YouTube page.

