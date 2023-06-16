Anatoly Malykhin geared up to knockout Arjan Bhullar and ‘rewrite history’ in ONE Championship

At ONE Friday Fights 22, Anatoly Malykhin is looking to kick off a new chapter in ONE Championship.

As the interim ONE heavyweight world champion, the undefeated Russian has been on a collision course with the division’s other titleholder Arjan Bhullar.

With Bhullar winning the title by defeating Brandon Vera over two years ago, the champ is yet to defend his world championship and has had several fights canceled by some contract negotiations and injuries.

In his absence, Malykhin has proven himself to be the best of the rest in the heavyweight division, finishing all of his opponents and claiming the interim title to set up a huge unification fight for Bhullar’s long-awaited return.

At ONE Friday Fights 22 at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on June 23, they will unify their 26-pound straps while going face-to-face for the first time after more than a year of back-and-forth arguments.

Whilst he was in attendance at ONE Fight Night 11 in Thailand this past weekend, Anatoly Malykhin spoke about the fight in an interview with the South China Morning Post, stating that he will attempt to erase his opponent’s title run entirely:

"Now, I'm going to rewrite history and I will knock him out.”

Watch the full interview below:

Whilst both men have a clear point to prove with another titleholder in their division, Anatoly Malykhin has drawn extra motivation from Arjan Bhullar’s repeated trash-talking during his injury and recovery process.

At ONE Friday Fights 22, the time for talking is over and both men will put their titles on the line to finally settle the score. Catch all the action live and for free on ONE Championship’s official YouTube account.

