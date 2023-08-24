Welcome to Sportskeeda's daily MMA News Roundup, where we present the biggest UFC news updates and other stories from the world of mixed martial arts.

In today's issue, we will discuss newly uncovered case files regarding Andrew Tate's court case, Sean O'Malley's rise in the UFC, and more.

#3. New case files allegedly have evidence of Andrew Tate's team coercing women

The BBC has recently obtained a 300-page compilation of court files from Andrew Tate's prosecutors, among which is a compilation of transcribed audio messages. The voice notes include disturbing declarations by Tate and his team regarding their treatment of the women working under him.

In one of the recordings, Tristan Tate is heard claiming that he plans on "enslaving" the women and making them work 10-12 hours a day. The transcriptions also have him saying he doesn't want the women to have passwords or access to the pornographic sites where their content was uploaded. Furthermore, the files refer to threats of 'breaking teeth' or sending 'to the morgue' in text messages, said to be from co-accused Georgiana Naghel.

#2. UFC champion praises Sean O'Malley for not faking rise to stardom

A lot of MMA personalities have banked on the 'fake it till you make it' factor to become famous in the sport.

However, Sean O'Malley has successfully managed to rise to fame authentically in a world that demands popularity before conventional success – and a former UFC champion is impressed with that.

In a recent appearance on DC & RC, the ex-UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman said:

"We're kind of in a society to where fame is supposed to come before success. That's what we were pushing on, but it's very rare for that success to actually come, and, Sean, yes of course, he announced the fame, and I think the reason he announced that fame is because it just seems real... It seems real and authentic. This is a kid who shows you what he does. He loves to stay at home, he loves to train, he loves to smoke, and he has fun. He loves to smoke. He loves to play video games. That just happens to be a majority of where society is nowadays. So, he's doing it raw, he's doing it authentically, and it resonates through."

Check out Kamaru Usman's comments on Sean O'Malley below (20:30):

#1. Henry Cejudo takes trash-talking too far

Henry Cejudo is well known for his 'cringe' trash-talking tactics, but sometimes he crosses boundaries and makes distasteful comments as well. Most recently, he took to X (formerly Twitter) to fire shots at the newly crowned UFC bantamweight champion Sean O'Malley.

He made a rather unsavory comment about 'gender identity' while criticizing how Aljamain Sterling fought O'Malley at UFC 292. He also dragged Logan Paul's fiancee through the mud in a derogatory manner.

"I would take you down faster than USADA did. Aljo was too busy making rum and trying to figure out what gender you identify as. The holes in your game are bigger than Logan Paul’s fiancé[e]."

Earlier 'Triple C' lashed out at O'Malley for making fun of his short height and called him a "walking tampon." The former UFC double champ also predicted that 'Sugar's' title run will be a short-lived one.