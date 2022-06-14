Angela Lee enjoys outdoor summertime fun with her daughter and parents

Angela Lee recently shared some pictures of herself and her family having some summertime fun. In the post, which you can see below, Lee uploaded multiple images captioned 'Summer' with the letter U replaced with a sun emoji.

These images are getting a lot of love from fans around the world. One fan commented, saying:

"A world-class mom and a world-class MMA fighter"

Another fan stressed the importance of family above all else.

"Family is what it's all about. Looking forward to your next fight. Legend"

Fans have plenty of reasons to love Angela Lee's body of work thus far. Since her debut with ONE Championship in 2015, Lee has lived up to the nickname 'Unstoppable'. As a fighter, a champion and now a mother, fans from all walks of life are taking notice and showing their support for the atomweight queen.

"It cool being momma and kicka** fighter. Don’t forget show daughter these photos when she’s older," said a fan on Instagram.

Angela Lee talks about regaining her confidence after being away for more than three years

While Lee may make it look like balancing motherhood and a combat sports career is easy, that's far from the truth. While speaking to Muscle & Fitness, Lee discussed the challenge of balancing both and finding the confidence to come back after being away from the ONE circle for so long.

“In MMA, in combat sports, in sports in general, I really think that it’s 90% mental. This past fight camp, I struggled so much with that. Just gaining my confidence back, because it had been a while since I stepped out of the cage. A lot happened in that time, and more than anything it was [about] just proving to myself that, ‘Yeah, I still got it’ and I’m not just the same, I’m better than I was before. You could really see my whole shift in mindset from the beginning of camp, to the mid-camp, to the end of camp, and then when I arrived in Singapore on fight week there was no doubt in my mind that I knew what I was there to do and I knew that I could do it.”

A lack of confidence was far from apparent when Angela Lee made her triumphant return at ONE X in March. Lee squared off with ONE Atomweight Grand Prix champion Stamp Fairtex. She secured a submission victory via a rear-naked choke in the second round to retain the title that only she has ever held.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far