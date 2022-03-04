Angela Lee and Stamp Fairtex share joint photoshoot on Facebook

Angela Lee will defend her atomweight crown against Stamp Fairtex at ONE X on March 26. In the lead-up to the event, the pair graced the cover of Tatler Singapore to promote the upcoming show and their main event matchup.

Lee was particularly pleased with the result, as she captioned her Twitter post with this:

“This is the most badass magazine cover, if I do say so myself”

The Singaporean-American superstar will make her return to the Circle for the first time since giving birth to daughter Ava Marie last year. In her fifth world title defense, she hopes to prove that being a mom has not made her a weaker fighter in any way.

Meanwhile, the Thai dynamo won the ONE Women’s Atomweight World Grand Prix to earn the right to challenge the queen of the division. The former Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion is looking to conquer MMA as well. To achieve that, Stamp must become the first woman to defeat Angela Lee in the atomweight division.

As they headline the most historic event in the promotion’s 10 years of existence, the underlying stakes for both women make this match more than just a battle for the world title.

Angela Lee and Stamp Fairtex share a mutual respect

Despite getting ready to tear each other apart in the Circle, Angela Lee and Stamp Fairtex still pulled off an amazing photoshoot together because there’s no animosity between them.

In fact, Stamp has claimed that Angela Lee is her idol. The 24-year-old has promised to give ‘Unstoppable’ her best to honor Lee as a fighter when they battle against each other.

Meanwhile, Lee understands that despite her opponent's relative inexperience in MMA, Stamp is not a fighter she can underestimate. She noted that Stamp has improved her overall game a lot and even picked her to win against Ritu Phogat in the final round of the Grand Prix tournament.

The two fan favorites have excelled in their own paths to greatness. Stamp reached the top of her division in ONE Super Series for both Muay Thai and kickboxing. Meanwhile, Lee has dominated the competition in the women’s atomweight division since making her debut in 2015.

While many have dreamed about a match between the two young stars, it was only when Stamp decided to test her skills in MMA that the idea became a real possibility.

Now that the stars have aligned to make the match happen, fans will be in for a treat at ONE X.

Edited by Aziel Karthak