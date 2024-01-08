Catch up with the biggest UFC updates and other stories with Sportskeeda's daily MMA News Roundup.

Today's news will discuss new UFC fights, Laura Sanko's take on Sean Strickland's trash talk, and more.

#3. Dana White announces two UFC bangers in new announcement

Dana White is back from his trip to Bali and has already announced two more fights.

Dustin Poirier will return at UFC 299 in Miami against Benoit Saint-Denis, while Charles Oliveira will feature on the much-hyped UFC 300 card opposite Arman Tsarukyan in Las Vegas.

White also confirmed that Makhachev will return in the summer of 2024 to fight the winner of Oliveira vs. Tsarukyan.

#2. Laura Sanko labels Sean Strickland a "hypocrite"

Appearing on Michael Bisping's Believe You Me podcast, UFC broadcaster Laura Sanko commented on Sean Strickland's trash-talking.

Several recent incidents, including Colby Covington's comments about Leon Edwards' father and Sean Strickland's statements about Ian Garry's wife, have raised the question of whether trash-talking has a boundary.

Entities who usually tend to keep an open mind when it comes to the matter, such as Dana White himself, have condemned some of the incidents.

Reflecting on it, Sanko said it was hypocritical of both Strickland and Garry to lash out when they got the taste of their own medicine:

"I’m so sick of how the way that people talk sh*t now in the game has changed... There is a line - it’s just, it keeps moving, and I think we need to move it back where we don’t talk about wives. We don’t talk about kids, and there’s some amount of decorum... Everyone is a huge hypocrite. Ian’s a hypocrite. Sean’s a hypocrite. Like, how about we all just stop being such a******s and bring it back a little bit?"

Catch Laura Sanko's comments below (51:06):

#1. Fredrick Lawson fought Vergil Ortiz Jr. with a brain aneurysm, claims Tony Weeks

MMA judge and boxing referee Tony Weeks recently came under fire for his stoppage in the Vergil Ortiz Jr. vs. Fredrick Lawson match. The first-round stoppage that earned Ortiz a TKO victory was soon overshadowed by allegations that Weeks was too quick to step in.

Expand Tweet

After claiming that he saw Lawson's eyes roll over, Weeks has now alleged that the boxer may have fought with a brain aneurysm.

In a now-deleted social media post, he alluded that Lawson underwent three brain scans before the fight and was diagnosed with an aneurysm in two of them.

Weeks wrote:

"What the public didn’t know that prior to the fight they did a brain scan on him, and it came up that he had an aneurysm and they did a test again and the same aneurysm came up. Another doctor was brought in and gave him the same examination and he tested negative for the aneurysm, so they cleared him to fight."

Expand Tweet

Fans were taken aback at the revelation, as it borders on negligence to let a fighter compete with a potential aneurysm without being sure that it was a false alarm. Many said the claim was "bullsh*t," while others called out the commission for the fiasco.