"Being in the room with these guys, it's different" - Belal Muhammad describes experience of training with Khabib Nurmagomedov and Islam Makhachev 

Belal Muhammad has shared his experience of training with Islam Makhachev and former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

During his recent appearance on Remember The Show, Muhammad said that he has been working on his grappling skills with Makhachev. The 34-year-old also spoke about Nurmagomedov's coaching method and said 'The Eagle' prefers to tell fighters about their mistakes in front of everyone, which could possibly be one of the reasons behind his success as a coach:

"We're [Belal Muhammad and Islam Makhachev] doing a lot of grappling together. Feeling his strength, feeling his work... just the way you know, being in the room with these guys, it's different because after every practice, Khabib sits everybody down and he's telling you what you did wrong... This way, everybody's knowing what your problems are, what your issues are... It just holds you kind of more accountable for everything... So, it's cool to see the way they do things and you understand why they're all so good too and why they're always getting better."

Watch the full episode of Remember The Show below:

'The Eagle' and Makhachev are childhood friends and have both trained under the tutelage of Nurmagomedov's father Abdulmanap. After the former champion's retirement, Islam Makhachev is expected to carry forward Abdulmanap's legacy by achieving great milestones as a fighter.

Both Belal Muhammad and Islam Makhachev will compete at UFC 280

The UFC 280 card is stacked from top to bottom and will have both Belal Muhammad and Islam Makhachev on the card.

The main event for the pay-per-view will be a highly anticipated lightweight showdown between Makhachev and former champion Charles Oliveira for UFC gold. Meanwhile, Muhammad will take on undefeated contender Sean Brady in a three-round welterweight scrap. With a win, 'Remember the Name' could significantly improve his chances of getting a title shot.

Apart from these two encounters, several other exciting matchups have been made for the event.

James Evans @EvansJames99



Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev



Aljamain Sterling vs. T.J. Dillashaw



Petr Yan vs. Sean O'Malley



Belal Muhammad vs. Sean Brady



Beneil Dariush vs. Mateusz Gamrot



Just wow… 🤯



Card of the year contender?🤔



#UFC | #MMA #UFC 280 already promises to be a cracker!Charles Oliveira vs. Islam MakhachevAljamain Sterling vs. T.J. DillashawPetr Yan vs. Sean O'MalleyBelal Muhammad vs. Sean BradyBeneil Dariush vs. Mateusz GamrotJust wow… 🤯Card of the year contender?🤔 #UFC280 already promises to be a cracker! 💥Charles Oliveira vs. Islam MakhachevAljamain Sterling vs. T.J. DillashawPetr Yan vs. Sean O'MalleyBelal Muhammad vs. Sean BradyBeneil Dariush vs. Mateusz GamrotJust wow… 🤯Card of the year contender?🤔#UFC | #MMA https://t.co/7LmVAdJ7xI

One of them is the bantamweight title fight between Aljamain Sterling and T.J. Dillashaw. Another is a lightweight scrap between Beneil Dariush and Mateusz Gamrot, two highly ranked contenders in the 155-pound division. Furthermore, former champion Petr Yan will take on rising superstar Sean O'Malley in a three-round bantamweight scrap.

With such an exciting line-up, UFC 280 has great potential to be the best UFC event of the year.

Poll : 0 votes