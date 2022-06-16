"A guy that's showing me he's capable is Paddy Pimblett" - Belal Muhammad draws parallels between 'The Baddy's' fan base and Conor McGregor's

Belal Muhammad is in awe of fighters like Nick Diaz and Conor McGregor that can lose several fights in a row and still maintain a die-hard fanbase. Another fighter that Muhammad feels may fit that bill is Paddy Pimblett.

On a new episode of Food Truck Diaries with Brendan Schaub, Muhammad said:

"I guy that's shown me that he's capable is Paddy Pimblett. I was with him in Arizona. But it was like, the fans would ask him for a picture and he'd run inside the hotel ... And I'm sitting there like ... he walked out and the fans are going nuts. I'm like bro, how's he getting this much love, I'm standing outside the hotel in the heat taking pictures with every single one of you guys, and you guys are freaking blowing this guy up and he just ran in the hotel. How does it make sense?"

Pimblett's fame during UFC 274 weekend eclipsed even Sean O'Malley's. Belal Muhammad said:

"He walked out and he got the biggest cheer, even more than Sean O'Malley and Sean O'Malley, it's his hometown. This guy is real, but you got people that think he can knock out Charles Oliveira now. That stuff doesn't make sense."

Schaub pointed out that Pimblett has been a huge star in the U.K. for years, and was capable of selling out arenas even before he signed with the UFC. He joked that Pimblett is called 'The Fifth Beatle' in Liverpool.

Khamzat Chimaev is looking for an opponent to beat before fighting Belal Muhammad

Belal Muhammad and Khamzat Chimaev have come to an agreement on Twitter to fight each other in Abu Dhabi when the UFC returns to Fight Island in October. Nothing has been officially signed but as Muhammad argued, they're the two highest ranked welterweights that haven't had their shot at Kamaru Usman yet. So it makes a lot of sense.

According to Khamzat Chimaev, what doesn't make sense is waiting until October for his next fight. Chimaev started out his UFC career by fighting three times in four months. A bad case of COVID resulted in him only getting one fight in 2021, and 2022 would be a two-fight year if he waits until October. That doesn't suit 'Borz,' who took to Twitter to call out Nate Diaz once more. He wrote:

"I want to fight in August, I'm ready Nate Diaz, let's do it skinny boy"

Nate Diaz has turned down Khamzat Chimaev in the past but just passed the one year mark since his last UFC fight. With the Stockton fighter eager to finish up his UFC contract and test free agency, he may finally say yes to a fight with Chimaev.

